Volvo’s ageing mid-size electric SUV gets a name change. Does that help bring it back on trend?

They’ve rebadged it, you fool! This Partridgism was originally shouted about the Rover 100, but we’re using it here to explain the new Volvo EX40.

This is in fact virtually mechanically identical to the electric version of the Volvo XC40, the XC40 Recharge.

The name change brings it in line with the rest of Volvo’s electric SUV range. It now sits above the EX30 compact crossover and below the Volvo EX90 seven-seat SUV.

The ‘Recharge’ tag has been binned; the XC40 moniker will survive purely for the petrols.

That aside, there are few visible changes to this premium-feeling SUV - but as we will get onto later, that's no bad thing.

Volvo EX40 range at a glance

Beneath the metal, the EX40 gets a more efficient battery setup. The range opens with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant with a 66kWh battery and a range of 295 miles.

The Extended Range model gets a larger 79kWh battery for 340 miles.

The intensely powerful Twin Motor also uses the larger 79kWh battery but gains the Performance Pack and second motor for four-wheel drive. It tops the line-up with 323 miles of range and an eye-watering 436bhp. 

Version Power
RWD Single Motor 235bhp
RWD Extended Range 235bhp
AWD Twin Motor 436bhp

The EX40’s rivals are the same as the old XC40 Recharge's too. The Skoda Enyaq shares the EX40’s straight-laced demeanour, the BMW iX1 is perhaps aiming for a slightly younger audience, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a lot zanier and the Tesla Model Y is thoroughly different throughout.

But can the EX40 stand out against this slew of modern rivals? Read our full review below to find out.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Volvo EX40 side

The EX40 is still based on Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which it shares with a wide variety of models, most notably the Polestar 2. 

For this newly rebadged model, the only visual difference between the XC40 Recharge and the EX40 is the badge on the back.

There is likely to be the addition of a Black Edition in the UK soon, basically adding black badging, black wheels and the Performance Pack – although this will most likely be able to be specced separately too.

As before, RWD models have a synchronous design for the front motor, while 4WD cars adopt a twin-motor system with a more efficient asynchronous secondary front drive motor.

INTERIOR

8
Volvo EX40 front interior

You’ve guessed it: the interior is exactly the same as the old XC40 Recharge's. This is a good thing, meaning it avoids falling into the hands-free, overly minimalist approach of the EX30 and EX90. 

While there's no ignition or starter button in here (get in, select drive and off you go), there are still several buttons and physical on/off volume controls for the stereo, plus buttons on the steering wheel to easily access useful functions. 

Our car was equipped with a portrait-oriented 9.0in infotainment touchscreen, paired with a 12.3in digital instrument display. Both displays are crisp and clear, and Volvo’s Google-powered user interface is still one of the best.

You should be aware, though, that many Google functions, including Assistant, Maps and PlayStore, will last you only four years. After that, you will have to pay for them. 

Overall, the EX40's interior works well, but it's fair to say that it's beginning to look a touch old compared with rivals. The Ioniq 5 feels practically space age in comparison.

Driver comfort is strong. You sit high up with a clear view ahead and the seats offer lots of adjustment, including lumbar support.

Our mid-spec Plus model is well equipped, with wireless phone charging, heated seats and a reversing camera included as standard. 

The EX40 Plus also gets air purification, adaptive cruise control, 19in wheels and keyless entry.

Space in the rear is more cramped but not uncomfortable. There are USB-C charging ports and our Plus car has rear-heated seats – lovely. 

The 452-litre boot isn’t the largest in the small SUV class (the Model Y’s is cavernous in comparison), but the EX40 does at least have a small frunk for a bit more storage space, primarily for the charging cables.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Volvo EX40 hard cornering

All single-motor EX40s produce 252bhp and 310lb ft and hit 0-62mph in 7.3sec.

Power is sent to the rear, and in practice it's plenty fast enough for a car of this size and weight. Smooth and effortless, too. 

We've also tested the big-battery model with the Performance Pack, but we've only sampled it on ice and snow.

Even in slippery conditions (admittedly shod in appropriately studded tyres), it's fast. With 436bhp and 494lb ft, it cuts almost 3.0sec of the model's 0-62mph sprint time, down to 4.8sec – quicker than some sports cars.

Acceleration is strong but feels metered out, because you need to press the throttle relatively hard to achieve full torque, even when it’s in full-on Performance mode. 

The regenerative braking is simple in all versions. There's a one-pedal setting and a middle-ground automatic mode that slows itself at lower speeds and when approaching junctions but otherwise coasts.

It's a bit of a shame that there's no full manual control of the regen or any adjustable modes, though.

The car’s brake-pedal progression (for when you haven’t got one-pedal driving selected) is solid and predictable, blending friction and regen retardation almost seamlessly.

Filing the battery is convenient, with the EX40 capable of charging at speeds of up to 155kW - much more than the Enyaq (125kW) and the same as the BMW iX3 (155kW).

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Volvo EX40 rear hard cornering

Volvo previously engineered enough grip, body control, directness and handling agility to make the XC40 Recharge feel usefully sharper, smaller, fleeter of foot and easier to place than its bigger relations around junctions and down country lanes. It's the same story here.

That said, the EX40 isn’t the most exciting car to drive. Its handling is fairly numb and unremarkable and there's a touch of body roll in the corners. But nothing takes away from how easy it is to place in most scenarios. 

You should be careful coming out of corners in damper weather, though, as this rear-wheel-drive SUV can sometimes struggle to contain its power. 

The motorway is where the EX40 shines most, delivering a fluent and quiet ride with impressive levels of refinement. The cabin is quiet and composed and it's still an excellent long-distance commuter, where you will be comfortable for extended periods of time. 

The EX40 is a car that errs on the side of control, safety and slight numbness. Unlike with some rivals, it doesn’t have an ESC kind-of-off mode that allows for a little added sparkle and fun, for instance – but that's fine for what is a sensible family runner.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Volvo EX40 front driving

Volvo claims differing range figures for each variant of the EX40.

With its 66kWh battery, you will get up to 295 miles of range, rising to 342 miles in extended-range models. The Twin Motor also offers a 79kWh battery, but its range drops to 323 miles, owing to its increased performance. 

Those are some healthy figures, but our real-world testing in our Extended Range test car didn't come close to matching them. Our tests were conducted in winter when the EX40 would return around 220 miles of real-world range.

That said, prices start from just under £45,000, which makes the EX40 far cheaper than the Audi Q4 E-tron and similar to the BMW iX1 and Tesla Model Y. 

Mid-range Plus specification is our pick of the range. Even though it lists the price above £50,000, it has all the best equipment including heated comfort seats, wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, a reversing camera with park assist, air purifying and, vitally, a heat pump. 

LONG-TERM REPORTS

Click here to read our full Volvo EX40 long-term review

How responsive and intuitive is the EX40's infotainment system?

The EX40's infotainment isn't the newest system used in the more modern EX30 and EX90, but it's still a very intuitive and accessible system. It's crisp and clear to look at, and your most used functions - maps, media and climate controls - are just a few button presses away. 

Is the EX40 comfortable over long distances?

In terms of comfort and refinement, the EX40 is excellent over long journeys. The seats are some of the most comfortable and supportive around, and electrical adjustment (standard) is also handy if you need to make some small changes to your driving position. 

Is the EX40 as efficient as Volvo claims? 

In our EX40, in long-range specification with the largest available battery, Volvo claims a range of 340 miles. Over 8000 miles, we never saw a range of higher than 260 miles on our EX40, and our average economy amounted to around 198 miles on a full battery.

We reached a peak of 268 miles - still well down on the claimed range. Winter driving was a factor here, but things didn’t improve markedly once the weather warmed up.

Is the EX40 comfortable for passengers?

The EX40 has several features to improve comfort for passengers. Seats in both the front and rear feature heating functions for ultimate cold-weather comfort, while those in the back also have access to USB-C charging ports. There's also plenty of rear head and legroom, and every passenger has access to a cup holder. 

VERDICT

7
Volvo EX40 parked

Despite its switch to rear-wheel drive, the EX40 shows the same hallmarks as the XC40 Recharge. And that's no bad thing.  

It’s desirable, well packaged and still bang on trend, with a more sensible infotainment set-up than its smaller EX30 sibling too. Its interior is still practical and comfortable, even if it is starting to feel slightly dated. 

There are cheaper options and rivals with longer ranges and better efficiency. Some are more practical and have more interesting interior technology, too.

But what those rivals don't have is the charm, steadfastness and market positioning of this Volvo. It's still a choice that should be on your shortlist. 

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

