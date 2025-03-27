Tariffs of 25% on all foreign-made cars imported into the US, including from the UK, will go live overnight on 2 April, president Donald Trump has announced. An identical levy on car parts will begin in the coming months.

The news comes as a blow to UK car makers after “intense negotiations” between government officials from both nations have been unable to overturn or even lower the levy before the deadline.

Trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) called the decision "another challenge" for a sector facing headwinds, adding that the cost "cannot be absorbed by manufacturers" so US buyers will be left to pick up the bill.

What's more, the president announced an additional 10% levy for all UK-made goods (the "minimum baseline"), which the SMMT called a "disappointing and potentially damaging measure" as it will impact other automotive products, it says.

Confirming the tariffs during a presentation at the Oval Office on 1 April, on what he has dubbed "Liberation Day", Trump said the decision was made because of the imbalance of US-made car sales in other markets which has "decimated" US industries. "Ford sells very little" outside of the US, he claimed.

He noted that the new levy will allows for a better market for US-made cars, pointing to South Korea where 80% of domestic-made cars are sold in South Korea, and to Japan where more than 90% of Japanese-made cars are sold.

Trump previously claimed that while the tariffs are bad news for companies that export foreign-built vehicles to the US, the move would lead to "tremendous growth" for the US automotive industry, adding that it would create more investment for US-based car makers and therefore more jobs.