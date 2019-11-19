Seat e-Scooter could be sold in UK

Seat has expanded into two-wheeled transport with the reveal of its new e-Scooter – and the electric motorcycle is tipped to be sold in the UK.

The new machine, based on a design by Spanish electric bike firm Silence, was unveiled at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona along with an e-Kickscooter concept. Seat has established a new business unit that will aim to develop such ‘urban mobility’ vehicles.

The e-Scooter will go on sale next year in Spain, and the firm is considering offering it in the UK. A Seat UK spokesperson said: “We are very interested and favourable towards the idea of the Seat city electric scooter, but we need to look at the business case and then make a decision.”

The reaction of the British public will influence the decision. “We’ve already had a lot of positive interest,” added the Seat UK spokesperson, “and that is really helping us with the decision.”

A move into two-wheelers could change Seat’s brand, moving it closer to territory occupied by BMW, Honda and Suzuki as makers of both two and four-wheeled transport.