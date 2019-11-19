Seat e-Scooter could be sold in UK

Spanish firm's first electric motorcycle will go on sale in Spain in 2020 and might come to Britain later on
Julian Rendell
19 November 2019

Seat has expanded into two-wheeled transport with the reveal of its new e-Scooter – and the electric motorcycle is tipped to be sold in the UK.

The new machine, based on a design by Spanish electric bike firm Silence, was unveiled at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona along with an e-Kickscooter concept. Seat has established a new business unit that will aim to develop such ‘urban mobility’ vehicles.

The e-Scooter will go on sale next year in Spain, and the firm is considering offering it in the UK. A Seat UK spokesperson said: “We are very interested and favourable towards the idea of the Seat city electric scooter, but we need to look at the business case and then make a decision.”

The reaction of the British public will influence the decision. “We’ve already had a lot of positive interest,” added the Seat UK spokesperson, “and that is really helping us with the decision.”

A move into two-wheelers could change Seat’s brand, moving it closer to territory occupied by BMW, Honda and Suzuki as makers of both two and four-wheeled transport.

The e-Scooter features a 7kW motor, which offers a peak rate of 11kW, mounted in the rear wheel. It offers power roughly equivalent to a 125cc petrol engine. A range of 71 miles and a top speed of 62mph are claimed, and the battery can be removed for recharging at home.

The e-Scooter is seen as a match for Seat’s younger car owners; the average age of a Seat buyer is eight to 10 years lower than for other European brands. 

However, customers in their late teens and early 20s are increasingly looking to car sharing and ride hailing to satisfy their transport needs, rather than car ownership, especially in cities.

With that in mind, Seat has also revealed a replacement for its kick Scooter, a rebadged Segway model.

Together with the Minimo two-seat electric quadricycle shown in the spring, Seat has unveiled three urban mobility machines in the past nine months, while the order books for the new Seat Mii Electric have just opened.

Seat boss Luca de Meo says the company’s aim is to “show how we can contribute to changes in urban mobility”.

“Our micro-mobility vehicles are designed around short journeys, the ones where cars are probably not the ideal way to do it,” he said.

De Meo has reorganised Seat’s mobility business units under the Urban Mobility banner and appointed Lucas Casanovas to run the operation. One of its first jobs is to develop a business case to put the Minimo into production.

Casanovas says the intention remains to put the Minimo on sale in late 2021 or early 2022, but the project still awaits the green light.

“It’s not a matter of the overall design but finding the right plastics for cleanliness and durability, the size of the battery, range and reliability, details like that,” he says.

