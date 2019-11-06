Seat to launch electric scooter as urban mobility vehicle

Seat will launch a new electric Scooter later this month, as part of the Spanish firm's attempts to become a leader in 'urban mobility solutions' to tackle congestion in large cities.

The eScooter, which is being developed in collaboration with Barcelona-based motorcycle maker Silence, will join the upcoming Minimo and the eXS Kickscooter in the company’s new urban transport line-up.

While Seat has not given performance details, it says the eScooter features a 100% electric powertrain equivalent to a 125cc petrol bike. It will be presented at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

In recent years, an increasing number of car companies have started targeting solutions for crowded cities. Earlier this year, Seat announced that it would spearhead efforts in the segment within the Volkswagen Group.

Last year the brand piloted a fleet of prototype car sharing vehicles, modelled on its upcoming Seat eMii, which users could rent through a mobile app, and a forerunner to its eScooter, the Segway-based eXS.

In 2021, Seat will introduce a new small electric city car. The Minimo develops the concept of the Renault Twizy and fronts the firm’s increasing emphasis on small and environmentally-friendly transport alternatives.

Seat boss Luca de Meo said that “the constant growth of large cities makes achieving efficient mobility one of the main challenges to overcome."

