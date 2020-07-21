Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: electric estate spied testing

The upcoming Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has been spotted undergoing on-road testing for the first time.

Disguised prototypes of Porsche's second electric model have previously been spied testing at the Nürburgring, and being put though their paces near the arctic circle as part of winter testing. These latest images give us our best look yet at the rugged estate, which is set to join the German brand's line-up in 2021.

This latest test mule gives us a clearer look at the rear windowline and rear-end shape, as well as a front-end that appears to share a strong likeness with the Taycan saloon. Beyond the trailing edge of the front doors, however, the Taycan Cross Turismo receives its own unique styling, as with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo.

Among the styling elements differentiating the Taycan Cross Turismo from the four-door Taycan are a longer roof and a steeper-angled tailgate – both aimed at providing it with greater load space. This latest prototype is also sporting roof rails, which should allow for even more practicality, while plastic wheel arche edging promises extra protection.

The production version of the new model builds on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept revealed at the 2018 Geneva motor show. The added ground clearance of the concept, intended to provide the car with moderate off-road ability in combination with four-wheel drive, appears to be making its way into the production version.

The Cross Turismo will likely receive a revised chassis with more of a focus on comfort and enhanced all-terrain ability, although it's unlikely to offer the ground clearance of the company's flagship SUVs.

In all other respects it will be identical to the saloon, with the choice of three power outputs – and more likely to be on the way. The range will kick off with the 523bhp 4S, with a 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S also offered. Expect a low four-figure price increase for the Cross Turismo. Given the rugged nature of the Cross Turismo, it seems unlikely a base, rear-drive-only model will join the line-up, as with the China-only RWD Taycan.