Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: electric estate spied testing

The upcoming Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has been spotted undergoing on-road testing for the first time.
Disguised prototypes of Porsche's second electric model have previously been spied testing at the Nürburgring, and being put though their paces near the arctic circle as part of winter testing. These latest images give us our best look yet at the rugged estate, which is set to join the German brand's line-up in 2021.
This latest test mule gives us a clearer look at the rear windowline and rear-end shape, as well as a front-end that appears to share a strong likeness with the Taycan saloon. Beyond the trailing edge of the front doors, however, the Taycan Cross Turismo receives its own unique styling, as with the Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo.
Among the styling elements differentiating the Taycan Cross Turismo from the four-door Taycan are a longer roof and a steeper-angled tailgate – both aimed at providing it with greater load space. This latest prototype is also sporting roof rails, which should allow for even more practicality, while plastic wheel arche edging promises extra protection.
The production version of the new model builds on the Mission E Cross Turismo concept revealed at the 2018 Geneva motor show. The added ground clearance of the concept, intended to provide the car with moderate off-road ability in combination with four-wheel drive, appears to be making its way into the production version.
The Cross Turismo will likely receive a revised chassis with more of a focus on comfort and enhanced all-terrain ability, although it's unlikely to offer the ground clearance of the company's flagship SUVs.
In all other respects it will be identical to the saloon, with the choice of three power outputs – and more likely to be on the way. The range will kick off with the 523bhp 4S, with a 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S also offered. Expect a low four-figure price increase for the Cross Turismo. Given the rugged nature of the Cross Turismo, it seems unlikely a base, rear-drive-only model will join the line-up, as with the China-only RWD Taycan.
Peter Cavellini
Well why not?
Ferrari didn’t the FF, so, why not?
Jasper James
more fake tail pipes.....
275not599
Jasper James wrote:
Disguise.
5cylinderT
The noramal taycan had fake
The noramal taycan had fake exaust tips with it was in disguise and it does have them now, so dont worry. And this might be the first electric wagon EVER.
Tim Oldland
VW might disagree
VW's ID.5 Tourer based on the Space Vizzion concept should be out before the Taycan Cross...
Cersai Lannister
Niche too far?
I confess to being smitten with the Taycan and enjoy high-performance wagons. But I'm a little queasy on this one. The Ferrari FF seems to have been a bit of a dud sales-wise and, although I happen to love the idea and appearance, the Panamera wagon is a bit of a unicorn. I get that SUVs are the future so I assume this Taycan wagon will replace the increasingly irrelevant Panamera wagon and likely saloon. The problem is less for Porsche than its dealers who are having to stock an ever-widening range, some of which might turn out to be a niche too far.
Peter Cavellini
Going for Gold.
Yeah Tesla fans, where's MrMusks model like this?, not see a market for it?, oh, by the way, anyone see Elon crash his new truck?
manicm
Peter Cavellini wrote:
And your point is??? Having a bad day at the office??? On this evidence Tesla does not need such a model. This Cross Turismo looks like a fat Seat, and it’s so far removed from the original concept.
manicm
Looks like a fat Seat.
FRI2
Only 201 mile range
EPA just published the EV range of Taycan and it is abyssmal at only 203 miles. This is not only pathetic but ridiculously uncompetitive for a car that is over 100K in price. Go back home Porsche - you are 10 years behind - a similar Tesla gets 370 miles.
