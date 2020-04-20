New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8

Now that the Mach-E has been developed and its launch is around the corner, attention has turned back to the standard coupé and convertible Mustang models, which are still expected to dominate sales of the nameplate for some time yet.

Ford is hoping to appease its loyal following of enthusiasts by retaining the V8 option, but this time it will be mated to a fuel-saving hybrid system.

A US patent filed by Ford in 2017, when the original plan was in place, refers to technical drawings of a “twin-motor drive system for hybrid vehicle”. These show an eight-cylinder engine in a vee formation sending power to the rear wheels – a classic Mustang trait. But the filing also details battery assistance in the form of two electric motors “mounted directly to opposing sides of the engine”.

This means such a model would have four-wheel drive, with electric-only power heading to the front axle and, in performance driving, stepping into play when the car’s rear wheels lose traction. The system could offer torque vectoring, too.

In more eco-minded modes, that same set-up would allow the engine to be shut off in situations with low power demand and high battery charge, boosting efficiency. A similar powertrain concept is used in the recently launched Ford Explorer Hybrid in the US.

A likely factor in the decision to go hybrid is Ford’s intention to base the next Mustang on the same CD6 platform as the Explorer SUV and its sibling, the Lincoln Aviator. In 2018, the company announced it was streamlining its platform line-up with five highly modular underpinnings, including one to cover all rear-wheel-drive/ four-wheel-drive unibody-construction cars (such as the new Explorer and next Mustang, among others).

However, it remains to be seen whether Ford will offer alongside the hybrid a cheaper, non-hybrid V8 option and a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as are available today.

Ford recently dropped automatic versions of the four-pot Ecoboost Mustang in the UK due to their low efficiency. It’s also unlikely that a traditional V8 without some form of electrification would continue in Europe, given the need to meet stringent fleet average emissions targets.

As for the new Mustang’s design, we’re expecting it to stray not too far from the formula so well loved by its customer base. The muscle car’s shape has gently evolved over the decades and, given the Mach-E takes inspiration from today’s Mustang and will be on sale alongside the new car, it should be recognisable, albeit with a more modernist approach to the detailing. However, we’ve yet to see any disguised test mules to give us a clear indication of its shape.