New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8

Ford’s muscle car icon, the Mustang, will enter its next generation in 2022 – and Autocar understands it will be brought into a new era with its first hybrid powertrain.
An electrified variant of the Mustang will join the electric Mustang Mach-E, which is due to be delivered to customers from this autumn, as Ford’s electrification roll-out gathers momentum. Ford plans to launch 18 mild-hybrid and full-hybrid models by 2022, and the next Mustang is thought to be one of those.
The firm is hoping for the new model to build on the success of the current, S550-generation car, which has been on sale since 2015 and was the first Mustang to be marketed and sold globally. This meant the first-ever right-hand-drive Mustang sales were finally made possible. Ford has shifted 55,000 examples of the current car across Europe – more than ever before in the Mustang’s history.
The next-generation Mustang, codenamed S650, will follow that template by making a return to mainland Europe in left-hand drive and the UK in right-hand drive, Autocar understands.
The new Mustang would have arrived far sooner were it not for a reversal of product plans. In 2017, Ford announced it would bring a hybrid Mustang to market in 2020. But that same year, Jim Hackett stepped up to the role of Ford CEO and decided instead to prioritise getting a Mustang-inspired EV, the Mach-E, to market as its long-awaited first mass-production electric car.
TheBritsAreComing
Lost Identity
When did the character of a vehicle become so disposable? You buy a Mustang because of the attributes that make it a Mustang. If they are removed then what is the point? It is no longer a Mustang.
