Ford GT vs Ford Fiesta ST: in search of the blue bloodline

The sheer elasticity of Ford Performance is a remarkable thing.
Within the space of a year, the Blue Oval’s fast car division knocked out one of the most intoxicating supercars of its generation, then quickly followed it up with the best affordable performance car money can buy.
In the same way that a coastline seems to get longer the more accurately you measure it, the gulf that divides the GT and the Fiesta ST becomes more and more preposterous the closer you look. Consider this: while the ST counts Toyotas, Vauxhalls, Volkswagens and Suzukis among its rivals, the GT costs about the same as a mid-range McLaren, plus a mid-range Ferrari. And if you were to take every penny you had set aside for a GT of your own and spend it instead on Fiesta STs, the 22 hatchbacks that you’d become the proud owner of would weigh the same as four fully grown African elephants.
You get the picture. The Ford GT is a lot more expensive than the Fiesta ST, although at £420,000 it is also a lot more expensive than most other supercars. And it isn’t even as though Ford Performance is blagging its way through building two such disparate cars. No, it’s pulling it off in some style, neither one feeling like a leap too far or a token effort. Somehow, the GT and the ST both exist in the Ford Performance heartland.
It was only a matter of weeks ago that we crowned the Fiesta ST the finest sub-£30,000 performance car of 2018. A fortnight before that, we awarded it a four-and-a-half-star road test rating, which rather makes the four stars we deemed the GT worthy of 12 months previously seem a touch humiliating. Is the GT really shown up by the ST? We’ll come to that. With the two cars parked alongside each other, the stark reality is that the GT is so otherworldly looking, so malevolent, that in its company the ST almost looks pathetic, like a parasitic remora fish clinging to the flank of a great white shark. Actually, it looks as though somebody has turned up to our photoshoot uninvited and parked right in the way.
Peter Cavellini
Champagne and plonk....
That’s the only difference, if you can afford either you’d have both, if you can afford the GT, why would you want an ST?, the maybe had the same Father, but they’re entirely different,and, I don’t think the GT is worth £420,000......
275not599
Ford missed a trick with the
Ford missed a trick with the GT. If they'd walled in the gap between the exhausts and the tail lights they could have given it more luggage space. Also, having decided to throw value for money out the window and rely on rich Ford fanboys (which seems to have worked) they should have asked even more for it.
jason_recliner
275not599 wrote:
I think those channels are a big part of the aerodynamics on the GT. Who needs luggage when driving something this incredible? I'd buy anything I needed when I arrived!
5wheels
420 k for a blue oval
VAG has the brains to put performance in RINGS. Ford have only..Ford. 420k no matter its looks and performance is not spomething with a blue oval for me to park in the driveway. Same reason I dont want a Range Rover wch stupidly has all the Landrover bandges on it. Do you see Lexus with Toyota written on it? Do you see Infinity with Renault written on it? No so lesson is , Ford need to buy a perfomance company or create one with another name and go for it
275not599
You are probably young. The
You are probably young. The GT40s that won all those Le Mans races, the Escorts that won all those rallies and the Capris that won all those ETC races were all Fords. Ford funded the Cosworth designed Ford V8 that powered I don't know how many Formula One winners. Not everyone is a badge whore made to dance by brand managers.
si73
275not599 wrote:
Totally agree, ford has more than enough motorsport heritage to justify producing the gt, I believe renault could also get away with it with their past and continued F1 engine involvement. It maybe (a lot) cheaper but hondas nsx is another example of a non performance/sports car company producing a supercar, and they too have enormouse motorsport heritage.
xxxx
motorsport heritage
The problem is Renault, Honda etc continue to progress at a top level in Motorsport. FORD on the other hand, other than dipping in and out of rallying, only have Heritage, from decades ago!
si73
xxxx wrote:
This is true
Goggo2019
I Loved this Ford GT
