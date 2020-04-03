Ford Mustang Mach-E: UK prices and specs confirmed

The Mach-E is Ford’s first volume-production battery electric vehicle and the flagship for the launch of 18 mild- and full-hybrid new models scheduled for launch by the end of 2021.

The Tesla Model Y rival is the first production car to emerge from Ford’s Team Edison, a 70-strong Detroit group tasked with designing the firm’s next-generation EVs. At launch. the range-topping version will produce 332bhp, with a full GT model making around 459bhp due at a later date.

Murat Gueler, Ford’s Europe design chief, said the aim was to create “something special that stands out from the crowd”, describing the new machine as “an EV with soul”.

The new electric car has taken the Mustang title as the first step in expanding the nameplate into a full model line. The Mach-E moniker is inspired by the Mach 1 variant of the first-gen Mustang.

The Mach-E UK order book is understood to be “healthy” and buyers who have expressed an interest will be locked into deals this summer, with many expected to be on the list for the high-spec First Edition models, limited to 10,000 units globally.

Ford's electrification drive includes Fiesta, Puma and Focus Ecoboost hybrid models, plus Kuga, Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom Ecoblue models. Most efficient is the Kuga plug-in hybrid, claimed to emit 26g/km of CO2 on the outgoing NEDC cycle.

By electrifying its volume-selling Fiesta, Focus and Kuga models, Ford estimates that it could save European motorists around £28 million a year in fuel costs. Ford is also promising to open 1000 charging stations at Ford "facilities" across Europe to speed the introduction of plug-ins and battery electric models.

“Infrastructure is critical to helping consumers have the confidence to go electric, but we can’t do it on our own,” said Ford Europe president Stuart Rowley.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: design, platform and powertrain

The styling strongly links the EV to the regular Mustang, reflected in features such as the badge and front and rear lights, as well as several lines along the bodywork. Gueler said: “The approach was to put this car in a unique spot: only Ford can do Mustang. In the next few years, there will be hundreds of EV nameplates, but with Mustang, we can load up with emotion and drama.”

The car lacks conventional door handles, instead featuring buttons that pop open the doors and small holds protruding from the front doors. Owners can use their smartphones as keys, or use a keypad built into the B-pillar.