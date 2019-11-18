First ride: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype

It is fair to say that there was considerable debate as to whether to call Ford’s first full EV a Mustang.
Actually, I understand there was something closer to a massive punch up over the issue, figuratively if not literally speaking. And you can see why: here is a high and heavy five door electric SUV. And they choose this as the first Mustang to depart from the two door sports coupe script in the 55 year history of the original pony car.
The calculation is clear: while the ‘proper’ Mustang continues in the production it is Ford’s estimate that the number of additional EV early adopters who will be seduced by the name will be greater than the number of die-hard traditionalists who’ll spit their coffee over their cornflakes while reading this and vow never to buy another Ford again.
So what can I tell you after a very short ride in its passenger seat? In the way of such things, nothing like as much as I would wish. But some things are clear, nevertheless. The car feels like a real departure for Ford, and not just because it lacks an internal combustion engine. It has a sense of genuine quality and clearly quite enormous efforts have been made creating a state of the art interior, especially so far as the massive and rather Tesla-like central infotainment screen is concerned. It works really well.
lambo58
I don't care what's it's
I don't care what's it's called or what it looks like, as long as the lineup of affordable EVs gets bigger and takes ICE cars off the roads it cant be anything other than a good thing.
I attended a seminar in London last week about pollution and its effects on the world climate and was shocked at how quickly our climate as a whole was changing and how within our lifetimes it will have fundamental effects for the worse in how we live our lives.
I have known this for a long time but it was scientists saying how quickly the crisis was coming that was deeply disturbing. Just a decade or so away will be the point of no return. Whether that short timeline is true or not it's obvious we are now going in that direction.
So bring on more EVs in any shape or form or name.
