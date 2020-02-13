New Ford Mustang Mach-E EV makes European debut in London

Ford has launched its new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover in London as the spearhead of a drive to electrify its UK fleet and, it claims, save European motorists up to £28m a year in fuel costs.

The Mach-E is Ford’s first volume-production battery electric vehicle and the flagship for the launch of 18 mild- and full-hybrid new models scheduled for launch by the end of 2021.

Under the banner “Go Electric”, the Mach-E is appearing on London’s roads near Marble Arch ahead of first UK customer deliveries late this year. Prices are not yet official, but it's estimated to cost from around £42,000, rising to £60,000. Deliveries are scheduled for the autumn.

London was chosen as the starting point for the "Go Electric" roadshow that will tour European capitals this year because it has led the clean-air debate and introduced environment-friendly regulations, like the ULEZ and Congestion Charge, says Ford.

The Tesla Model Y rival is the first production car to emerge from Ford’s Team Edison, a 70-strong Detroit group tasked with designing the firm’s next-generation EVs. At launch the range-topping version will produce 332bhp, with a full GT model making around 459bhp due at a later date.

Murat Gueler, Ford’s European design chief, said the aim was to create “something special that stands out from the crowd”, describing the new machine as “an EV with soul”.

The new electric car has taken the Mustang title as the first step in expanding the nameplate into a full model line. The Mach-E moniker is inspired by the Mach 1 variant of the first-gen Mustang.