New Ford Mustang Mach-E EV makes European debut in London

Ford has launched its new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover in London as the spearhead of a drive to electrify its UK fleet and, it claims, save European motorists up to £28m a year in fuel costs.
The Mach-E is Ford’s first volume-production battery electric vehicle and the flagship for the launch of 18 mild- and full-hybrid new models scheduled for launch by the end of 2021.
Under the banner “Go Electric”, the Mach-E is appearing on London’s roads near Marble Arch ahead of first UK customer deliveries late this year. Prices are not yet official, but it's estimated to cost from around £42,000, rising to £60,000. Deliveries are scheduled for the autumn.
London was chosen as the starting point for the "Go Electric" roadshow that will tour European capitals this year because it has led the clean-air debate and introduced environment-friendly regulations, like the ULEZ and Congestion Charge, says Ford.
The Tesla Model Y rival is the first production car to emerge from Ford’s Team Edison, a 70-strong Detroit group tasked with designing the firm’s next-generation EVs. At launch the range-topping version will produce 332bhp, with a full GT model making around 459bhp due at a later date.
Murat Gueler, Ford’s European design chief, said the aim was to create “something special that stands out from the crowd”, describing the new machine as “an EV with soul”.
The new electric car has taken the Mustang title as the first step in expanding the nameplate into a full model line. The Mach-E moniker is inspired by the Mach 1 variant of the first-gen Mustang.
Join the debate
Tuatara
Mexico
Building the car in Mexico is not helping to make America great again
CarNut170
Tuatara wrote:
.....there's simply so much wrong with this statement.
Building cars in Mexico is making Ford money. A US company who pay taxes in the US.
And "Making America great again" ... when was it great? By most metrics the peak of America was under Bush Jr or Obama. So take America back to the 90s?
eseaton
By what metrics?
ThePanelGap
Why have Ford built a car
Why have Ford built a car with not one but two moustaches? Mexican influence maybe?
SamVimes1972
Heavy Tesla influences inside
Heavy Tesla influences inside and out. Reminds me of when Ford told their engineers to build them a Peugeot 205 and they did.
CarNut170
SamVimes1972 wrote:
A Tesla with Ford's build quality you mean? - A vast improvement!
The naming is unfortunate, and that alone disqualifies it for me - but I don't doubt it will be a decent car.
TStag
Like: the interior space, the
Like: the interior space, the range
Hate: the IPad for a dashboard, styling.
would I buy it? At the entry level price point it’s competing with models from Hyundai and Kia which are cheaper. At the top end it’s up against Audi, Jaguar and to the forthcoming Tesla Model Y.
Personally id either go for a Hyundai Ionique and save myself a wad of cash or I’d go for the Jaguar because I just prefer the looks and interior
Peter Cavellini
Better looking?
Yes, I think the Mustang looks better because it has more exterior detail, the Tesla Y' is sadly lacking in this department,and detail matters, it's the first thing you notice when you walk up to a car, how it sits on the ground, the color, the body styling, these three criteria matter, performance alone isn't going to sell it,and that applies for all cars.
superstevie
There's a lot to like. I
Also, performance figures don't seem that wow either.
m2srt
So Ford is following Volvo in
