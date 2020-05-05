New 2020 Seat Leon is priced from £19,855 in UK

The estate bodystyle adds £1030 to the price but can't be had with the base 1.0 TSI engine.

Seat is promising greater efficiency, a new technological standard and a greater emphasis on design than ever before for the latest Leon. The model is also its first to offer both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

It will be joined soon after by the new Cupra Leon performance model, itself available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid guises.

The fourth-generation Leon continues a lineage that has accumulated more than two million global sales since its beginning in 1999. It’s the latest of the Volkswagen Group’s new MQB-based C-segment models to be revealed, after the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf and the Mk4 Skoda Octavia.

Pitched as the sportiest and most "emotional" of the trio, the new Leon has what appears to be an evolutionary design at first. However, every body panel and exterior component is actually different from its predecessor.

Seat’s head of exterior design, Joaquín García, told Autocar: “The new car is founded on a very strong base: the current Leon. Since then, we’ve had the Ateca, Ibiza and Tarraco, all evolving Seat’s design language further. Now the Leon arrives to culminate that. It has a certain DNA of its predecessors.”

The front end brings forward the look seen on the Tarraco SUV, with revised proportions over the old Leon, including a curvier front profile and a more upright windscreen that sits closer to the driver. This was done, García claims, to create more of a “cockpit” feel and reduce the impact on forward visibility of the A-pillars.

The side view features the same three styling lines as the old car, albeit positioned differently, kept because the design “doesn’t need more complexity”. The kink in the window line is also retained.

It’s at the rear where the changes are most visible, though, thanks to a more expressive tailgate shape that’s joined by what Seat calls a ‘coast-to-coast’ full-width LED tail-light. Said to increase the Leon’s visual width, it also integrates the central brake light to replace the usual unit mounted high in the rear window. Further details on top-spec cars include scrolling indicators and an Audi-style animated lighting display when the car is unlocked.