New Cupra Leon ST hot estate seen ahead of 2020 launch

Next Seat Leon ST will be offered from next year as part of Cupra's separate range, taking on the Ford Focus ST Estate
30 September 2019

Cupra will launch a high-performance version of the next-generation Seat Leon ST, with prototypes of the performance estate now hitting the roads.

The hot load-lugger, sold in its current generation as a Seat Leon Cupra ST, will fully shift over to the Cupra performance arm when it is launched towards the end of next year. 

We’ve seen the Cupra Leon hatchback a number of times before, but this is our first glimpse at the booted variant confirming that the Ford Focus ST rival will again feature different bodystyles. While still covered in the usual camp pattern, we can see the tell-tale Cupra signs including a deeper front intake, a lower stance, large wheels hiding performance brakes, and quad exhaust tailpipes.

The powertrain will be shared with the Cupra Leon hot hatch, itself expected to use a variation of the familiar VW Group EA888 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. In the Cupra Ateca, that unit puts out 296bhp and 295lb ft - expect similar power levels for the Leon.

Seat Leon Cupra

New hot hatch promises to outgun its rivals, including the Volkswagen Golf GTI

All-wheel drive is expected to feature on that model, but it's not yet known if Cupra will bring back the cheaper, lesser-powered and front-driven examples we saw on the last Seat Leon Cupra, or whether the VW Group will want to leave that area of the market clear for the Mk8 Golf GTI, also due next year.

What we do know is that the Cupra will feature unique badging, bespoke interior detailing and a stiffer suspension setup. That will combined with an adaptive damper system and some sort of torque vectoring function to ensure the power is put down smoothly. Further details of Cupra's new family model will arrive next year. 

