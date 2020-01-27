New 2020 Seat Leon leaked online ahead of unveiling

The new Seat Leon has been partially revealed in new images posted online ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow.
The pictures were posted by Instagram user CochesPias, and show the front and rear ends of the Ford Focus rival fully unwrapped. Visible details include an angular front grille design mirroring that of the firm's large Tarraco SUV, and the horizontal rear light bar shown in official preview images released by Seat.
Seat hasn’t been shy of dropping teasers of the new Leon ahead of its unveiling tomorrow. In December it released a video showing details of the model, and recently gave us a look at the upcoming car’s rear in a new image. Seat insiders have called the new car the biggest step forward in the model's history, with a significant improvement in cabin technology and the introduction of variants with electrified powertrains.
The all-new SEAT Leon will be unveiled on the 28th January 2020. Here's a sneak peek of it before then! pic.twitter.com/KiGZvN7fMd
— SEAT UK Media (@SEAT_UK_media) December 18, 2019
The new car gains a full-length lighting strip across the tailgate that echoes that of Seat's El Born EV, a new design of rear name badge than on the outgoing car and the return of full LED headlights. The new Leon is also set to gain ambient lighting features in the cabin.
Andy1960
"Highly praised in customer
"Highly praised in customer clinics", so I'm guessing the testing was done in a stationary vehicle, not whilst driving. As more and more touch screens take over, they'll demand more and more of our attention than more tactile interfaces (switches and knobs you can actually locate by touch).
Wonder when there'll be legislation outlawing there use - after all, the law says you can't touch your phone whilst driving so why should an in-car screen be any different?
Yes, i know there's voice control but it's only so good. Google requires a good internet connection for example and I know Vodafone are planning 4G on the moon but there are still areas in the UK that are free from coverage
Peter Cavellini
The answer....!
What with touch screens becoming the norm your passenger will be if you like a Co Pilot!
thesecretdriver
We'll see.
Let's hope it gets a satnav screen which works properly unlike the current one.
scotty5
Where's NCAP?
One of the reasons I chose the excellent 8" infotainment over the 9.2" on my Skoda is because th 9.2" has no buttons. The system on our previous Honda was touch screen only - heavens help road safety if all cars are heading that way. What's the point of loading our cars with so many safety systems, then using an infotainment system that you MUST take your eyes off the road to use?
The 8" system on our SEAT and SKODA are just about as good a system as I've ever used. Why on earth get rid of it?
PS - the current voice control in SEAT and SKODA is pathetic - never use it - waste of time. Glad they're going to improve it, they can hardly make it any worse.
Mikey C
“We talk about hatch and we
“We talk about hatch and we talk about SUV. Why not make something in between?”
You mean like all the Crossovers which are on sale now?
catnip
Seats head of interior design
Seats head of interior design was quoted in a rival mag not so long ago to say that climate controls had no place on a touch screen. This gave me some hope that Seat weren't just going to follow the crowd, but looks like the guy was at odds with his colleagues. Or maybe you just shouldn't take any notice of the guff these guys churn out to gullible journalists.
Mini2
As an expert...
yep. As an expert in the field of user-centred design (which to be honest is how all design should be considered) I’m so confused at the relentless shoehorning of climate controls into a touch screen. There’s a video that The Verge have made with the Tesla Model 3 where they practically drool over the touch screen, completely ignoring all the issues they have with it (finding hazard lights, wipers, AIR VENTS for crying out loud).
The swarm towards touch screens for everything is rash and I’ll struggle to see otherwise unless VAG can provide solid evidence from research with their customers that they can make it work well. They should be more transparent around this stuff. Voice activation isn’t great in a car full of people, either...
Citytiger
catnip wrote:
Probably not the designers choice, I suspect its more of the bean counters choice, it allows VAG to use the same system in all its brands cuttingh costs, who cares if its not what they want, VW have just removed AEB as a standard fit on its UP trio, and its no longer even an option, thus losing them 2 EuroNcap stars and making them a 3 star vehicle, they have really made much reference to it in any of their press releases.
The Apprentice
Interior design may be
Interior design may be improved, but the exterior? lifeless.
AndyT
Just like no one ever
Just like no one ever complained about having a handbrake, not did we ask for easy to use buttons be hidden away within a stupid screen. For goodness sake car makers, have some common sense
