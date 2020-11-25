Naran Automotive reveals GT3-inspired 1048bhp hypercar

Fledgling hypercar brand Naran Automotive has released the first images of the 1048bhp four-seater it plans to launch in 2022.

Naran intends to build 49 examples of the ‘hyper-coupé' following dynamic development work over the course of the next year, though that number could eventually swell with the arrival of a roofless barchetta variant.

Development having started in 2017, each car will cost around one million euros after customisation, according to founder Ameerh Naran, who aims to follow in the footsteps of supercar entrepreneurs Horacio Pagani and Christian von Koenigsegg.

The car’s USP will be an unusual one. It will offer serious trackday ability, only with space for three passengers on board and as much – or as little – material lavishness as you want. Think Ultima GTR meets Bentley Flying Spur.

The car will not have much in common with existing luxury super-GT models, Naran explained while revealing to Autocar the full-scale model seen here. Compared to the likes of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera or Ferrari 812 Superfast, it will offer an even faster, more ‘visceral and extreme’ experience, and of course there are also those back-row seats to differentiate it further.

To be commercially viable and help with homologation, Naran Automotive has a deal in place with BMW, which will supply key elements of the package before they are upgraded, in some cases extensively.

The monocoque is shared with the 8-Series, which is why the glasshouse of the ‘Naran’ is identical to that of BMW’s flagship coupe. Everything else – including the chassis and subframes, which will allow the engine to sit low and tucked right up to the bulkhead – is reportedly bespoke.

The body, penned by Apollo IE and De Tomaso P72 stylist Jowyn Wong, is then formed of composite panels bookended by dramatic hinged clamshells at each end.

That body is also considerable. In the West London garage in which Naran Automotive’s static model was revealed, it all but dwarfed a nearby Rolls-Royce, and the chief engineer of the project, former Jaguar Land Rover man Steve Pegg, claims the car is roughly as wide as BMW’s M8 GTE Le Mans car. However, weight is said to be around 1620kg, which would make the car lighter than Mercedes-AMG’s C63 S Coupe.

Quite apart from the need for kerbside presence, the reason for the width is to manage weight transfer and create space for the adjustable rose-jointed suspension that uses a double-wishbone design.