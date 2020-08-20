Historic Delage brand revived for 1085bhp hybrid hypercar

Historic French marque Delage is going after the road car lap record at the Nürburgring with the 1085bhp D12 hybrid hypercar, its first model in more than 65 years.

Founded in 1905, Delage began as a race car company, winning titles including the 1924 European Grand Prix in Lyon with its 2 LCV, before pioneering luxury cars such as the D6 and D8. Production ended in 1954, with the brand remaining dormant until its resurrection by CEO Laurent Tapie last year.

The D12 is claimed to offer a driving experience on a par with Formula 1 racers, and will attempt to break the record for the fastest-ever lap in a road-legal production car at the Nürburgring.

The record is currently held by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which lapped the ’Ring in 6min 44.97sec in July 2018.

The D12 is powered by a naturally aspirated 7.6-litre V12 engine of undisclosed origin mated to a low-output electric motor for a combined 1085bhp (in range-topping GT trim), delivered to the wheels through an eight-speed manual transmission.

However, it is the lighter and more track-focused Club car that Delage thinks has the best chance of conquering the Nürburgring. Despite generating 89bhp less than the GT, the D12 Club is much faster on track, according to Delage. It is claimed to be able to sprint from 0-62mph in 2.8sec and reach a top speed of 233mph.

The D12’s body, wheels and seats are made of carbonfibre, giving a dry weight of 1400kg in GT guise, with the Club, which has a smaller electric motor, weighing 1309kg.

Although Delage has yet to confirm a date for first deliveries, the D12 is intended to go into production next year. Just 30 examples will be made, with prices starting at $2.3 million (£1.7m).

READ MORE

Is it time to bid adieu to the French luxury car?

The glorious history of French luxury barges

British GP: 70 years of racing magic at Silverstone