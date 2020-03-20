Fastest ever Nurburgring lap times - the definitive rundown

4 – Lamborghini Huracan Performante - 6:52.01

Next is the Lamborghini's Huracán Performante, which lapped the 12.9-mile Nordschleife in a hair over 6min 52sec.

5 – Radical SR8 - 6:55:00

The SR8's 2.6-litre V8 engine develops 360bhp and broke the Nürburgring record in 2005. This model was also driven by Michael Vergers. Like the SR8LM, it only has single-vehicle approval in the UK, rather than full type-approval, which has led some outlets to exclude it from production car record lists.

The 992.1 generation GT3 RS was prepped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, an audio system delete to save weight, and Weissach package (all OEM options, of course) for its attempt to loop the Green Hell. It worked, with Porsche driver Kevin Estre managing to outrun the mighty 918 Spyder hybrid supercar by almost a full second.

7 – Porsche 918 Spyder- 6:57.00

The 918 Spyder has carbonfibre construction, a hybrid powertrain and a suspension set-up donated by a prototype racing car. It has a top speed of 214mph.

8 – Lamborghini Aventador SV - 6:59.73

This has a single-clutch automated gearbox and is 50kg lighter than the regular Aventador. The 0-62mph time is claimed at 2.8sec.

9 - Ferrari 488 Pista - 7:00:3

A privateer attempt by German publication Sport Auto saw Ferrari's track-ready 488 Pista lap the circuit in almost seven minutes dead, enough to earn the number nine spot on the leaderboard.

10 - Dodge Viper ACR - 7:01:3

The number ten spot might not sound all that impressive, but the independent effort that set a 7:01:3 time in 2017 also made the most hardcore Dodge Viper variant the fastest American car to lap the Nurburgring. It also did so with a manual transmission, the only car in our top ten to do so. Unfortunately tyre damage led to a crash on a subsequent lap, torpedoeing any further attempts.

Front-wheel drive Nürburgring lap records

Packing the 1.8-litre turbocharged unit from the already-snorting RS 300 Trophy, Renault's new limited edition flagship hot hatch took the FWD record (before it had even been revealed) in April 2019. The model owes its celebrity status to a 130kg weight reduction, aerodynamic tweaks and reworked axle components over the 'standard' model on which it is based.

2 – 2017 Honda Civic Type R - 7:43.80

Honda snatched the front-drive Nürburgring lap record back from the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S less than a year since the German opposition took it from the previous-generation Civic Type R. It's got 316bhp – 10bhp more than both the Golf and the previous-generation Civic Type R.

3 – Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S - 7:47.19

Volkswagen's Golf GTI Clubsport S broke the lap record twice – first setting a time of 7:49.21 in May 2016, then in December, when it shaved more than two seconds from its previous lap time. Both lap records were set by VW test driver Benny Leuchter.