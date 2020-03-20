Fastest ever Nurburgring lap times - the definitive rundown

The Nürburgring has long been the go-to place to both develop cars in their development stages and test them upon completion, by both amateurs and big car companies alike.
A Nürburgring lap record has therefore become one of the ultimate accolades for car makers, with multiple huge manufacturers vying for the title, in multiple categories. Take a look below to see the quickest lap times across all major categories.
Fastest road-legal lap around the Nürburgring
1 - Lamborghini Aventador SVJ - 6:44:97
Lamborghini used active aerodynamic upgrades to overhaul its Aventador supercar into a record-smashing track weapon, letting the V12-powered Aventador SVJ break the Nürburgring record for a production car with a 6:44:97 lap time. That knocked the Porsche 911 GTS RS down into second place and claimed a win for the Italians.
2 – Porsche 911 GT2 RS – 6:47.25
The 690bhp 911 GT2 RS blasted around the 'Ring seven-tenths of a second faster than the Radical SR8LM, making it the fastest rear-drive production car to lap the infamous Nordschleife.
3 – Radical SR8LM – 6:48.28
The king is dead. The Radical SR8LM had held the lap record since 2009, when it lapped in just 6min 48sec in the hands of Michael Vergers, but was dislodged by the Porsche GT2 RS. Now that Lamborghini has set an even faster time, the Radical has to settle for third place. Vergers was driving the car just 24 hours after the car was driven from England to Germany for the record. Controversially, the SR8LM only has British single-vehicle approval, not full type-approval, and so there's some debate as to whether it qualifies as a street-legal record.
Join the debate
Aaron B Brown
F1 at the Ring
I'm sure they would have no problem demolishing the record.
Torque Stear
Aaron B Brown wrote:
The 919 Evo beat Hamilton's F1 lap record around Spa, I doubt an F1 car would be faster around the ring, given the circuit's length it would probably come down to how much time and effort was put into set up and practice.
Fasteddie
The Chinese Have Arrived?!
Viscount Biscuit
Completely irrelevant willy
Completely irrelevant willy-waving. Being fastest around the 'ring' doesn't translate to being fastest around ones local ring road or favourite countryside blast. It's sad if one buys a car, a Porsche 911 for instance, on the basis that there is a sibling derivative which was second fastest around the Nurburgring, (and more unaffotdable/unattainable).
Agent Coulson
Gotta luv that GT2.....!!!!!!!
Gotta luv that GT2......!!!!!!!
eseaton
This 'ring obsession is a
This 'ring obsession is a stupid blind alley that is ruining road cars and not making racing cars.
It is absurd that you could spend all that money on any one of these road cars, and get left in the dust by a knackered and ancient F2 car.
eseaton
I really don't care about
I really don't care about road car lap times, but is a worring sign of sterile things to come how incredibly slow all the electric cars are on a time per horsepower basis.
The NEO needs more that twice the power of the GT2 to beat it.
The electric SLS is 45 seconds slower than the far less powerful petrol SLS. With all that supposed power, how apalling must it be around corners?
bowsersheepdog
eseaton wrote:
Well said. Despite the constant publicity in the press and the rantings of a few gullible fanatics, the true test of the adoption of electric cars will be whether the mass of the population buy into them and change over from internal combustion engines, which they won't, because of their multiple shortcomings in areas of practicality, usability, flexibility and most importantly freedom of movement. The capability to make a spontaneous long-distance journey would be completely lost. Electric cars are going nowhere.
As to the use of the Nurburgring for testing, I'm with Captain Slow, who says that it's destroying the comfort of cars.
abkq
I understand that a car
I understand that a car magazine has to report on such esoteric matters as laptimes. But I hope that sport cars are not designed in order to optimize laptimes. How about making sports cars smaller and, more importantly, narrower for a start? And to give them better visibility as well?
Shaving 0.1 sec off Nurnberg is pointless but a narrower car that you can see out of and confidently 'place' is much more important in driving down country raods and in heavy traffic.
Peter Cavellini
The E formula......
Forgot about the Formula Cars, I’m sure it would post a decent lap too.
