New De Tomaso P72 packs 700bhp Roush-tuned Ford V8

Reborn Italian manufacturer De Tomaso has revealed that its limited-run P72 supercar is powered by a supercharged Ford V8.
The mid-mounted 5.0-litre unit has been modified by American tuning firm Roush and is expected to produced around 700bhp and 608lb ft. A bespoke dry-sump lubrication system ensures adequate oil flow even under hard cornering, while a new type of supercharger is said to bring enhanced thermal efficiency, higher operating speeds, improved airflow and reduced noise and vibration.
De Tomaso claims that the V8 retains "the character of a naturally aspirated engine" despite the supercharger and has been designed to achieve a "smooth, linear power curve without detracting from the old-school American V8 soundtrack". The 1965 De Tomaso P70 from which the P72 takes styling inspiration was also powered by a 5.0-litre Ford V8, with performance upgrades carried out by revered engineer Carroll Shelby.
Performance details are still yet to be confirmed, but the firm has said it will release video and audio clips of the engine running in the coming months.
Join the debate
jmd67
It's way over swoopy and overdone but if you squint a bit there's a nice looking car in there. If only they had toned down the curves by 30%. Nice interior though...
TBC
Purchase
The question is not if anyone will buy one, but rather, can they pursuade 72 collectors to buy one..........
Roadster
Simply stunning looking
The front half of the car has overtones of the Ferrari P4/5 but that's no bad thing while overall the car just shouts wow. It looks absolutely stunning and that interior looks sublime.
With the latest hypercars evolving in to what could now be called 'megacars', what with their immense power and price, the gap between them and supercars like the 720S and F8 appears to be producing a new class of car resulting in some stunning new models like this P72, the Ferrari SF90 and Aston Martin Valhalla. In effect hypercars have been redefined.
eseaton
Fabulous to see these
Rather like the watch industry.
Torque Stear
eseaton wrote:
I take it you're not an engineer.
This is entirely styling driven, much like the top end of the watch industry.
An engineering driven watch is a Cassio FW-91 or an Android smart watch.
rare
The interior is incredible!
The interior is incredible!
Overdrive
The interior looks a bit like
The interior looks a bit like a Zonda's.
Might have a little issue going over speedbumps, but otherwise looks the desirable exotic that it should.
Mikey C
Stunning looking, both inside
Stunning looking, both inside and out. Great to see something which has actually been styled, as opposed to being designed by computers and wind tunnels for 100% efficiency
Thekrankis
Love it!
The mix of 60’s flamboyance and modern high tech is quite seductive!
Peter Cavellini
Too much Vino...?
Looks like a committee car to me, trying too hard springs to mind also.
Peter Cavellini.
