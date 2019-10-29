New De Tomaso P72 packs 700bhp Roush-tuned Ford V8

Revived by Hong Kong-based IdealVenture, the team responsible for the Apollo Intense Emozione, the P72 is based around that car's underpinnings, including a carbonfibre monocoque chassis that's built to LMP (Le Mans Prototype) race regulations.

The exterior design takes much inspiration from 1960s Le Mans racers and De Tomaso’s back catalogue but with a distinctly modern twist. The interior takes a leaf out of Pagani’s book, with opulent fixtures, the finest materials and an open-linkage gearshift.

The story of the De Tomaso brand is far less widely known than brands such as Ferrari. After moving to Italy to become a Formula 1 racing driver, Argentinian-born Alejandro de Tomaso founded his eponymous firm in 1959. The company’s long history includes developing F1 cars for Frank Williams and owning Maserati from 1975 to 1993.

New general manager Ryan Berris claims “Alejandro’s journey was never properly told and we feel his name should be commonly recognised among greats such as Enzo Ferrari and Ferruccio Lamborghini”.

The new venture isn’t the first time a De Tomaso revival has been attempted. In 2009, a former Fiat executive bought the naming rights and planned to put a range of cars – including an SUV, a luxury saloon and a coupé – into production by 2011.

However, by the middle of 2012 the maker was in the process of liquidation, leaving 900 unpaid employees and a former Pininfarina factory to be rescued by a new buyer. Dramatically, the former chairman was then dragged into court and charged with misusing Italian public funds allocated for De Tomaso’s revival.

Just 72 examples of the P72 will be produced, at a price of around £662,000. De Tomaso hasn’t said how many examples it has already sold.