Leapmotor confirms VW Golf and Renault 5 rivals plus small SUV

B10 electric crossover's underpinnings will be used for new Volkswagen ID 3 and MG 4 EV fighter

Felix Page
23 April 2025

Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor will expand its global line-up in the next two years with a pair of hatchbacks and a small SUV.

The firm, which is partnered with Stellantis, currently sells the T03 supermini and C10 SUV in Europe and will add the B10 crossover by the end of the year.

Not long after it launches the B10, Leapmotor will reveal a new Volkswagen Golf-sized hatchback called the B05, which will ride on the same platform (dubbed Leap 3.5) and is expected to match its crossover sibling's claimed 650km (404-mile) range. 

There's no word on pricing yet, but the brand's focus on offering high levels of technology and equipment at an accessible price – summarised by its slogan "Excellence within reach" – means it's likely to come in at sub-£30,000.

Leapmotor recently revealed that it plans to have a six-car line-up in the UK by 2027, making it likely that all three of these new EVs will come here, the freshly revealed B01 saloon looking unlikely to be imported.

It remains unclear if Leapmotor will offer any of them with the range-extender powertrain that it has just introduced to the C10, with bosses suggesting it's gauging market reaction to the technology.

The rival to the highly popular MG 4 EV and Volkswagen ID 3 is likely to share its siblings' main design cues, including wraparound light bars, sporting-inspired wheel designs and aero-optimised silhouette, while inside it's set to receive the same 14.6in infotainment touchscreen and focus on high-quality materials.  

Those attributes will also be carried over to a forthcoming entry-level crossover to sit underneath the B10 as a rival to the Renault 4 and Jeep Avenger, dubbed A10.

That car will then spawn its own low-riding hatchback sibling, called the A05. This entry-level model, which could be priced below £20,000, will go up against the Fiat Grande Panda, Citroën ë-C3 and Skoda Epiq

Leapmotor's model range expansion comes off the back of rapid growth for the 10-year-old brand, both in its home market and internationally.

Leapmotor says that within 13 days of launching the B10, it had shipped more than 8000 examples - of which more than 95% were specified in the mid-range trim or higher. 

It now has nearly 1500 retail sites worldwide and was the 11th most popular EV brand globally last year. In 2025, it aims to move up to ninth position, then to seventh in 2026, ultimately aiming to become one of the world's five top EV brands. 

