2025 Skoda Epiq is rugged urban EV for sub-£25,000

New entry-level SUV is due on sale next year at less than £25,000, targeting reborn Renault 4 and Fiat Panda
Mark Tisshaw
15 March 2024

The next model in Skoda’s electric car offensive is a new entry-level SUV called the Epiq, due on sale next year at less than £25,000.

Revealed in concept form as part of Skoda’s annual press conference, the Epiq is a rugged, 4x4-inspired sibling to the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID 2 superminis that will square off with the likes of the next Fiat Panda and reborn Renault 4.

It's the second of six new EVs due from Skoda in the coming years, the first being a compact crossover called the Elroq, which will be closely related to the Volkswagen ID 3 and effectively serve as an electric alternative to the Karoq.

That car will be revealed in production form in the coming months and has been earmarked to receive a sporting vRS version.

Skoda has revealed few details of the Epiq so far, apart from its target price of €25,000 (£21,350), its luggage capacity of 490 litres (the same as the ID 2) and its target range of more than 400km (249 miles).

The five-door, five-seat Epiq will be built in Spain on the new MEB Entry EV architecture, the development of which is being led by Cupra.

The architecture is set to feature a single front-mounted motor and battery options of 38kWh and 56kWh, the larger offering 125kW charging speeds to take charge from 10-80% in 20 minutes.

The battery will support bi-directional charging, which means it can power external devices or bolster home electricity networks.

The Epiq embodies Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language, as showcased in 2022 with the much larger Vision 7S concept, which majored on “robustness, functionality and authenticity”.

It will be the first Skoda, though, to carry that theme overtly over to the cabin, which is minimalist and utilitarian in its layout but hosts the latest infotainment software and in-car tech - while retaining physical buttons for key functions, including on the steering wheel.

Like the ID 2, the Epiq has an interior finished in “durable, practical and sustainable” materials and featuring lots of storage.

Skoda’s sales figures for 2023 have been confirmed at 866,800, a rise of 18.5% on the previous year. The Czech firm increased profits to €1.8 billion from revenues of €26.5bn, giving it an operating margin of 6.7%. 

Mark Tisshaw

Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

3
TStag 15 March 2024

I quite like it. Looks like it could be good value

Will86 15 March 2024
Pleasant but unremarkable design. Shame that the interior relies on a touch screen. And whilst it may start at £22k, how much will the bigger battery option cost?
Andrew1 15 March 2024
Not bad at all. Maybe the first interesting looking Skoda.

