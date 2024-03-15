2025 Skoda Epiq is rugged urban EV for sub-£25,000

The next model in Skoda’s electric car offensive is a new entry-level SUV called the Epiq, due on sale next year at less than £25,000.

Revealed in concept form as part of Skoda’s annual press conference, the Epiq is a rugged, 4x4-inspired sibling to the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID 2 superminis that will square off with the likes of the next Fiat Panda and reborn Renault 4.

It's the second of six new EVs due from Skoda in the coming years, the first being a compact crossover called the Elroq, which will be closely related to the Volkswagen ID 3 and effectively serve as an electric alternative to the Karoq.

That car will be revealed in production form in the coming months and has been earmarked to receive a sporting vRS version.

Skoda has revealed few details of the Epiq so far, apart from its target price of €25,000 (£21,350), its luggage capacity of 490 litres (the same as the ID 2) and its target range of more than 400km (249 miles).

The five-door, five-seat Epiq will be built in Spain on the new MEB Entry EV architecture, the development of which is being led by Cupra.

The architecture is set to feature a single front-mounted motor and battery options of 38kWh and 56kWh, the larger offering 125kW charging speeds to take charge from 10-80% in 20 minutes.