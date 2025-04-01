Leapmotor C10 REEV review

Range-extender version of Leapmotor's large SUV is likeable but with some concerning foibles

"What’s it called? Leapfrog?", says a friend when Leapmotor is mentioned. But all unknown brands have to start somewhere and Chinese firm Leapmotor’s joint venture with Stellantis - the highly respected automotive firm with 14 marques under its umbrella - is as strong as case as there ever was for it to succeed in the tricky European market.

Already on sale here is the budget T03 supermini, which stands up admirably against competitors such as the Dacia Spring. And we’ve previously driven the electric version of this C10, on which there was plenty to applaud even if it didn’t excel compared to some rivals.

This C10 REEV is the range-extender electric version of the large SUV, which is an unusual set-up; the Mazda MX-30 REV and Nissan Qashqai e-Power are the only other two models on sale in the UK with some kind of range-extender configuration. There’s plenty of plug-in hybrid rivals in this segment, though, including the Jaecoo 7, BYD Seal U DM-i and MG HS

 

DESIGN & STYLING

Leapmotor C10 2025 Review rear static 3

The design of the C10 REEV doesn’t revolutionise - just like the majority of its Chinese SUV counterparts which typically veer towards generic and inoffensive looks - but it’s still  a handsome enough car, which from various angles is reminiscent of Mercedes SUVs or the odd Porsche Macan/Cayenne design line. 

Measuring 4739mm long 1900mm wide and 1680mm high, the C10 is slightly bigger than an MG HS. There’s decent ground clearance and standard roof bars as well as flush door handles and a shark fin antenna.

The C10 REEV only comes in one specification which makes it a charmingly simple buying process. Outside, this means 20in alloys and the choice of five paint colours, four of which are an extra few hundred quid. The standard colour is a classy metallic dark green.

 

INTERIOR

Leapmotor C10 2025 Review dash 21

Step inside the C10 and it’s a pleasant surprise: yes it’s staid and unexciting, but it has a level of perceived quality one might not expect from a Chinese-made car intending to undercut most rivals, from China or otherwise. 

There are no buttons - though Leapmotor’s product planner didn’t write off some being introduced in future models recognising it as a growing industry trend - and everything is done through the 14.6in screen. It’s not fair to single out this car when it’s true of so many, but there’s no doubt it’s a major distraction to access some desired and essential functions on the screen while driving.

There’s also something missing which for many new car buyers today would be off-putting and that’s the lack of Apple Carplay or Android Auto. Leapmotor says it will address this by summer by an over-the-air (OTAs) update introducing a phone mirroring set-up.

In the meantime, there’s an in-house sat nav to use, but unfortunately, it’s infuriatingly poor. At trickier junctions, it’s unclear and the voice prompt is close to unbearable. ‘Soon, follow the road ahead - and then follow the road ahead,’ on repeat is enough to drive anyone mad. One can turn it off, of course. 

OTA updates are big business for Leapmotor. Since its electric C10 launched late last year, it’s completed 26 OTAs to address feedback and make improvements. One of those was changing the sound of the alert from some of the assisted driving (ADAS) systems as users found it ‘annoying’. The firm is clearly aware of the frustrations surrounding its ADAS, so much so that it recommended turning off the most irritating ones before our test drive. 

An OTA update now lets those ADAS features - speed recognition system and lane keep assist - be turned off by an easy swipe down on the screen and then pressing two buttons, but it’s developing an even quicker one-button solution which it will release over the next few months. 

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 13

The most stand-out aspect of this car is the powertrain given the rarity of range extenders. A 1.5-litre petrol engine is used as a generator for the 158kW electric motor which drives the rear wheels and is powered by a 28.4kWh battery. 

The benefits of this REEV over a PHEV, says Leapmotor, is better efficiency, better environmental credentials and an impressively long range - up to 90 miles only using the electric motor or 603 miles in total.

Its benchmark sprint of 8.5secs is satisfactory but in reality, it feels a bit nippier than this. The starkest, most pleasing difference compared to a plug-in hybrid is the continual smooth delivery of power purely through the electric motor and related refinement, because the engine is purely used as a generator to top up the battery. There is engine noise at times but it’s more mute than typical engine usage and generally it’s a refined, relaxing drive.

On almost all fronts, the REEV seems an excellent solution for those not ready for EVs. There’s just one behavioural change required of drivers which would take some adapting to - and that’s the need to change modes while driving (yes, on the touchscreen…). There are four charging modes: EV, EV+, Fuel and Power+.

EV+ always prioritises the electric motor and the range extender generator won’t intervene until battery charge is below 9%. EV also prioritises the electric motor but brings in the range extender below 25% charge. With Power+, the range extender will always be on delivering maximum power and Fuel provides full EV Driving when the battery is above 80% and works intelligently the rest of the time.                   

 

RIDE & HANDLING

Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front action 9

As a complete package on the road, the C10 REEV is a mixed bag. Ultimately it’s an easy drive: the light steering has little feel but is perfectly pleasant even on winding roads. Dynamic it is not, but this is a mainstream family SUV which can handle any road with satisfactory aptitude. 

Ride comfort is middling to good: it could feel more planted on roads, but only on the most pockmarked surfaces did it become noticeably jiggly. There are three driving modes and Comfort is best suited to this car. 

Interesting fact: apparently, engineers from other Stellantis brands have offered feedback on Leapmotor vehicles to help adjust them for European roads. In the case of the C10 REEV, the firm had the pick of the crop - Maserati - so no doubt this is a better car for its input. 

However, the driving experience is seriously affected by those aforementioned ADAS. Turn off the lane-keeping assist but forget to also turn off the separate emergency lane-keeping assist and it beeps randomly when you’re remotely near a solid white line and tries to pull you back. It’s enraging. That’s just one example but there’s random bonging at various points on any given journey which mostly aren’t easy to attribute to anything.

 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 14

There is only one trim level which means an impressive amount of standard kit including electrically adjustable front seats, heated door mirrors, panoramic sunroof, 360deg camera, electric tailgate and heated steering wheel.

The C10 REEV is expected to cost slightly more than the £36,500 C10 EV. The BYD Seal U D-Mi Comfort is priced at £35,205 while the range-topping MG HS Trophy is £34,495 although the specification of the C10 REEV has more features than both.

The official combined WLTP is 588mpg, though on our drive it was more like 44mpg, as is typically the way with hybrids. CO2 emissions sit at 10g, which put it at 3% benefit-in-kind.

 

VERDICT

Leapmotor C10 Reev Static march 2025 (6)

There’s much to like on this car: the novel, quiet powertrain; an easy driving experience, decent looks and an excellent price point, which significantly undercuts Western rivals and many of its Chinese counterparts too.

The unresolved issues on ADAS and sat nav are a serious limitation to this car’s success, but this is a black mark of which Leapmotor is well-aware. With the firm’s tech-forward approach, there’s every hope that the worst of these can be significantly improved over the next few months.

Address this, add Apple Carplay/Android and you have a well-resolved model which has a fighting chance in the competitive but highly in-demand mainstream SUV segment. 

 