"What’s it called? Leapfrog?", says a friend when Leapmotor is mentioned. But all unknown brands have to start somewhere and Chinese firm Leapmotor’s joint venture with Stellantis - the highly respected automotive firm with 14 marques under its umbrella - is as strong as case as there ever was for it to succeed in the tricky European market.
Already on sale here is the budget T03 supermini, which stands up admirably against competitors such as the Dacia Spring. And we’ve previously driven the electric version of this C10, on which there was plenty to applaud even if it didn’t excel compared to some rivals.
This C10 REEV is the range-extender electric version of the large SUV, which is an unusual set-up; the Mazda MX-30 REV and Nissan Qashqai e-Power are the only other two models on sale in the UK with some kind of range-extender configuration. There’s plenty of plug-in hybrid rivals in this segment, though, including the Jaecoo 7, BYD Seal U DM-i and MG HS.