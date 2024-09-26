As standard, the T03 has an 8.0in digital instrument display, a multifunction steering wheel and a 10in infotainment touchscreen with sat-nav and a DAB radio (but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto at this stage, unfortunately).

It looks fine and is relatively easy to work out, but there is one big annoyance and one enormous annoyance with it.

The first is that the climate controls are on the touchscreen, rather than physical buttons, meaning you have to avert your attention from the road for far too long to change anything.

The second is that when you want to turn off the ADAS (which you probably will, despite Leapmotor being proud to have fitted them all to such an affordable car, because the steering randomly being tugged from your control is always a horrible and unnerving feeling), you not only have to go into a touchscreen menu to deactivate them but have to actually park the car first – a first in my experience, and an extremely unwelcome one.

Elsewhere inside, what isn’t covered in cloth (the seats and parts of the door cards) is made from hard, dark plastic. Usually this would come in for criticism, but that doesn’t seem fair when this car is so affordable in comparative terms, and how often do you sit and caress your car’s dashboard?

Even if you did, you wouldn’t find any truly unpleasant textures or rough edges. In the case of the front passenger’s grab handle, you would even find some smooth gloss plastic.

As already mentioned, the interior is unusually spacious for a small car. At 5ft 9in, this tester didn’t even have cause to think about space, and a group of over-6ft journalists from other publications reported that they’d ridden together with no elbow-clashing or head-rubbing.

There’s an Isofix mounting for a child seat if you need it, too, the T03 being a ‘proper’ car.

The boot is much less impressive, mind you: while it’s deep, its aperture is unusually narrow, and the mere 210-litre capacity is partly taken up by the charging cables. I got a carry-on suitcase and a rucksack in there on top of them, but there wasn’t room for much more.