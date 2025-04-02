BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Leapmotor to have a six-car line-up in the UK by 2027
UP NEXT
Vauxhall drops prices to swerve new 'luxury car tax' on EVs

Leapmotor to have a six-car line-up in the UK by 2027

New Chinese company, part-owned by giant Stellantis, wants to be the "best-value EV brand"

Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
2 April 2025

Leapmotor will have six cars in its UK line-up by 2027 as it looks to solidify its place as the latest Chinese electric car maker cutting through here.

The firm, whose international business is 51% owned by global giant Stellantis, already sells a Dacia Spring rival, the T03, and has just launched the C10 large SUV. A range-extender version will arrive at the end of the year.

The B10, an Alfa Romeo Tonale-sized SUV, will come shortly after. There will also be a smaller B-segment SUV and two more vehicles that aren’t SUVs, one B-segment and one C-segment. It isn't yet clear which bodystyles these two will take.

Related articles

Leapmotor may also introduce its REx technology in some of those models but will await reaction to its application in the C10 REEV first.

Leapmotor UK boss Damien Dally said the brand's goal is to be “the best-value EV brand with the highest level of technology", describing it as "a tech firm which makes cars”.

While not detailing any specific growth plans, Dally described Leapmotor as a long-term project but acknowledged that in the short term it would help the Stellantis group reach its ZEV mandate target by being a predominantly electric brand.

Currently there are 44 Leapmotor dealers at existing Stellantis brand sites, and by the end of the year the brand intends to have around 75, which would put it on the same scale as Fiat (also part of Stellantis) in the UK.

The T03 is the only Leapmotor model currently built in Europe (specifically Poland) – a move that was made in an impressively short space of time, as a result of Stellantis’s existing set-up on the continent.

Dally said it was “likely that other cars will be made in Europe beyond the T03”, given Stellantis’s existing large-scale infrastructure and the benefit of avoiding EU import tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 14
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045

Leapmotor C10

Is this electric family SUV from a Stellantis-allied Chinese EV brand a no-brainer bargain or a case of 'you get what you pay for'?

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Leapmotor C10 cars for sale

 Leapmotor C10 69.9kWh Auto 5dr
2024
£37,200
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Leapmotor C10 69.9kWh Auto 5dr
2024
£36,500
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 2 April 2025

Should we be worried?, the British car industry turned its Toes up in 75' I think,and is only making foreign brands now.

Latest Reviews

Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4X review
Leapmotor C10 2025 Review front corner 14
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Leapmotor C10 REEV
Rivian R1T 2025 Review LIPMAN front action intro 25306
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T
MG 4 X Power 2025 Review front corner 8298
MG 4 XPower
6
MG 4 XPower

View all car reviews