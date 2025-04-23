BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Leapmotor goes for youth vote with 400-mile electric saloon
UP NEXT
Denza Z previews electric Porsche 911 rival

Leapmotor goes for youth vote with 400-mile electric saloon

Electric car maker reveals a fashion-focused Citroën ë-C4 rival priced from just £10k in China

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
23 April 2025

Leapmotor, the Chinese EV maker partnered with Stellantis, has revealed a compact electric saloon aimed at younger buyers - and it hasn't ruled out a European launch.

Twinned with the Kia Sportage-sized Leapmotor B10 crossover that's due in UK showrooms later this year, the Leapmotor B01 is a five-door fastback of a similar size to the Mercedes-Benz CLA, priced from the equivalent of just £10,400 in China.

It has only been revealed in Chinese guise so far, complete with roof-mounted lidar sensor, and while Leapmotor has pledged to have a six-model line-up in the UK by 2027, it is unlikely to bring the B01 here to join the T03 supermini, B10 crossover and C10 SUV.

Related articles

A Leapmotor official told Autocar the company is assessing the viability of small saloon sales in Europe but noted that demand for such cars has fallen in recent years. 

Technical details are yet to be fully revealed, but Leapmotor touts a "segment-leading" range of 404 miles (650km) - although that's according to China’s CLTC test cycle, which tends to be more generous than Europe’s system, so expect that to translate to a WLTP figure in the mid-350s.

The battery chemistry and capacity haven't yet been confirmed, but the B01 owes its long range in part to its sleek fastback silhouette. With a drag coefficient of just 0.197, it's slipperier than even the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.

Speaking at the car’s Shanghai motor show debut, Leapmotor senior vice-president Cao Li said the B01 was designed to respond to “what young consumers really want from a car”.

He said that “for young people who perceive taste”, the current offering of similarly sized and priced alternatives in China – predominantly aimed at ride-hailing services – is currently “not enough”. 

“They want good features and quality - they want it all!”

Leapmotor B01 dashboard

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Leapmotor C10 2025 25 0045

Leapmotor C10

Is this electric family SUV from a Stellantis-allied Chinese EV brand a no-brainer bargain or a case of 'you get what you pay for'?

Read our review
Back to top

The B01 is set to be priced from the equivalent of roughly £15,000 in China but if exported to Europe would cost considerably more - likely in the mid-£20,000s, where it would serve as a rival to the likes of the Citroën ë-C4, Renault 5 and MG 4

As standard, it comes with contrasting black trim, sporting-inspired alloy wheel designs, a choice of two interior colours, a 14.6in touchscreen with over-the-air updates and chrome elements that Leapmotor says are “from suppliers of the same level as Mercedes-Benz”. 

Other notable features include a 256-colour ambient lighting system, a hidden 70-litre ‘magic expansion space’ beneath the 460-litre boot and a tissue box in the back of the centre console - a nod to the importance of rear seat refinement in China.

Confirmation of the B01’s powertrain specifications will be revealed closer to launch, but it has been confirmed to have a single motor on the back axle for rear-wheel drive.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Leapmotor C10 cars for sale

 Leapmotor C10 69.9kWh Auto 5dr
2024
£37,200
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Leapmotor C10 69.9kWh Auto 5dr
2024
£36,500
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
rmcondo 23 April 2025

A runaway success, no doubt, because Stellantis doesn't have enough internally competing vehicles in every sector. People, especially Mercedes and Audi drivers, will leap at this unknown, untried brand.

Peter Cavellini 23 April 2025

Sorry' it is this a Lexus image used by mistake?

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Audi Q7 front three quarter dynamic
Audi Q7
8
Audi Q7
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2024 review

View all car reviews