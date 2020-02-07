2022 Range Rover Sport begins winter test phase

Over the period of January-November 2016, the ageing Discovery 4 sold 46,800 units. Over the same period last year, sales of the Discovery 5, which was launched in 2017, were just 32,232. And that number was also a 19% drop on the sales figures for the same period in 2018.
With the clearly defined Defender just weeks from the showroom, reinventing the Discovery to re-establish itself as distinct member of Land Rover’s growing premium family is going to be a significant hurdle – albeit one for the future.
How did Jaguar Land Rover perform in 2019?
In a financial presentation last November, JLR revealed that its profit margin between April and September recovered from the previous year’s -2.2% to -0.2%. Furthermore, that improvement accelerated to 4.8% in the July to September period.
This was partly because of much-improved sales in China (up 24% between April and June) as well as selling higher-specification cars and saving money on its manufacturing operations.
In the same summer period, JLR also came close to paying for its huge investments in the new-generation MLA vehicles – a massive £841 million over three months – from the cash it generated from sales.
This is a crucial achievement that means JLR is able to invest in the future without leaving itself hugely indebted.
Powertrain co-operation is key to survival
Some analysts believe JLR’s massive £3 billion write-down in ’property plant and equipment’ at the beginning of last year was related to phasing out some of its own engine development and instead turning attention to working with BMW on future electrified drivetrains.
JLR already has plans to make electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant, and a battery factory at Hams Hall, coincidentally next to BMW’s UK engine factory, is on the cards, too.
JLR has also told investors it will greatly reduce its workforce in mechanical engineering, again pointing towards plans for significant co-operation with other car makers on powertrains and platforms as the huge costs of moving to electrification crush the premium brands.
According to JLR’s financial documents, the firm will spend up to £4bn a year for the next three years on new investments and research and development.
Join the debate
concinnity
Engines
lambo58
Reliabilty
jonboy4969
lambo58 wrote:
RUBBISH - The Ingenium range are very reliable, shame the electrics are not - you cant fault the engines, unlike BMW ones, which are renowned for being very fragile.
lambo58
Gawd, The delusion, the
Kamelo
Make or break
Just how many make or break models is JLR allowed? Evoque was make or break. Velar was make or break. New Range Rover too...
CarNut170
100% What Kamelo said!!
This is the 4th Make or break model in a row?
Autocar are just copying and pasting the original story they were given by JLR at this point.. Broken record much?
JLR have seen a modest "turnaround" - but the Chinese market continues to haemorrhage demand, so the "growth" JLR are seeing there is a smoke screen. It is not a saviour.
JLR's fundamental management issues (Mr Speth) remains, and so they have not even started on the road to recovery.
The question is, does anyone have the money to buy them? Tata certainly don't have the reserves to continue sustaining them.
jonboy4969
Kamelo wrote:
No they were not, show me any press that stated MAKE OR BREAK - The Velar was an all new model, and the Evoque was always going to be very successful with the MK 2.
Shame it seems the same OLD faces moan about the same brands, why not moan about the ones that have lots of issues like BMW, more recalls last year than JLR, Mercedes, MORE recalls than JLR, AUDI, More recalls than JLR, just check the various recall lists from ADAC, SMMT, and specifically the USA.
Roadster
jonboy4969 wrote:
Well said jonboy4969, rather than support JLR, too many want to bash them despite the fact that both Jaguar and Land Rover produce more appealing and desirable cars than most, including all the German brand, and are a damn sight more reliable than Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and VW. And that all JLR cars are either class leaders or close to being class leaders speaks volumes. And it’s more remarkable what JLR has achieved with their budget which is peanuts compared to many rivals. I bet Mercedes will have spent more money developing the new S Class than JLR has spent on its new cars over the last few years combined. And with little benefit to show for that huge investment.
CarNut170
Roadster wrote:
Agreed that it wasn't a good year for Audi or BMW. But they don't need make or break models - they are sufficiently sized (or have a VW sugar daddy, in the case of Audi) to survive on their own.
Mercedes, VW, and Porsche all did better - as per the 2019 JD Power survey.
Mercedes will have spent more on the S-Class, indeed.. and it clearly shows. More reliable, better built - simply a better car. There's a reason JLR use Mercedes as their target competitor....
Volvo is the true parallel JLR competitor, and they are doing SO much better than JLR!
Antony Riley
Come on Autocar you can do
