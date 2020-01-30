Jaguar Land Rover targets more savings as profits rise

Jaguar Land Rover posted a pre-tax profit of £318 million in the final quarter of 2019, boosted by the popularity of the new Range Rover Evoque, recovering sales in China and the success of a major cost-cutting drive.
The British firm posted revenues of £6.4 billion in the three-month period, up 2.8% year-on-year despite a 2.3% dip in total sales. That slight decline was offset by the popularity of the new Evoque – with sales up 30% year-on-year – and the recently updated Land Rover Discovery Sport. Jaguar Land Rover was also helped by the continued recovery of its sales in China, up 24.3% year-on-year.
The £318 million pre-tax profit compares to operating losses of £273 million in the final quarter of 2018. The firm credited the turnaround, which began when it posted a profit in the previous quarter, to the impact of its Project Charge restructuring programme, which it says has reduced operating costs by £154 million and investment by £200 million. Since the programme began, Jaguar Land Rover says it has achieved £2.9 billion in savings, exceeding the original target of £2.5 billion three months ahead of schedule.
The firm has now launched Project Charge+ as the next phase in the restructuring, with the aim to save a further £1.1 billion of cost and cashflow improvements – bringing the total to £4 billion - by March 2021.
“Our improving financial results and the cost and cashflow achievements of Project Charge will support the next phase of our pipeline of exciting new vehicles and technologies, with a choice of outstanding electrified, petrol and diesel powertrains,” said outgoing CEO Ralf Speth, who will step down from his post in September this year.
The firm is optimistic of further growth in the first quarter of 2020, with the new Land Rover Defender expected to go on sale alongside the facelifted Jaguar F-Type.
xxxx
JLR Profit
No doubt there'll be the usual anti-JLR sentiment.
Marc
xxxx wrote:
Should there not be?
xxxx
Marc wrote:
Nope, it's to be expected. I'll await your negativity.
Marc
xxxx wrote:
Depends on what you regard as negativity. I am critical of the way the company has been managed and run. Is that negativity? And if it is, why shouldn't I be critical?
CarNut170
Quite rightly.
Fiddled figures - as JLR love to do.
Sure, a small £318 million profit - Tata let JLR keep some money for once rather than creaming it off, big deal.
The success of the Evoque ... they just cut a shift at the plant that makes it. The Evoque is a sales failure, FAR less demand than they were expecting - clearly.
rare
We need a strong JLR!!
Marc
We need a relevant and
TStag
These profits are all Speths
These profits are all Speths fault :-)
CharlieBrown
TStag wrote:
Profits April to December are £79m - hardly worth shouting about - but admittedly they seem to be on a bit of a roll with (modest) profits in last two quarters
Marc
TStag wrote:
Yes they are! It's down to hard work and tough decisions. But you have to ask, and rightfully criticise why we saw the crisis we did and how was it allowed to happen.
