Jaguar could revive C-X75 concept as next-gen F-Type

The suggestion is that Jaguar has progressed at least two design approaches: one in the short-nosed electric/mid-engined format Callum prefers and another with a longer bonnet to accommodate front-mounted internal combustion engines (ICE), including a hybridised V8.
“For an electric sports car,” he added, “you could make a shape like [the C-X75] with the batteries in a T or H-shape through the middle. Or you could make it as a longitudinal internal-combustion mid-engined car. It would be short enough. So the style won’t dictate the drivetrain, but the drivetrain may dictate the style.”
The current F-Type is still set to be on sale for another three years with a round of updates to bring it into line with newer competitors. But Callum confirmed in April that the development cycle for its successor would have to begin “soon”.
2020 Jaguar F-Type: convertible prototypes hit the Nurburgring
One of many stumbling blocks to developing the new sports car is the platform itself, which – if to be designed from scratch and bespoke to the model – would require lots of cash and resources at an uncertain time for Jaguar Land Rover. The company lost £395 million in the last financial quarter and hopes models such as the updated Jaguar XE, new Range Rover Evoque and heavily revised Land Rover Discovery Sport can offset significant recent investments and a slump in demand from China.
One cost-effective solution is to again join forces with BMW. The British and German makers recently announced they would develop and assemble electric drive units for future models together, but already sources suggest BMW will supply combustion engines to JLR too. As previously revealed by Autocar, JLR may also use BMW’s FAAR front-driven platform for a range of compact models, including Land Rover SUVs.
BMW bosses are said to be deciding whether to turn the next-generation i8 into a fully electric sports car. Prototypes of such a model have already undergone testing, according to a Munich-based engineering source. By sharing development of an EV sports car platform, BMW and JLR could considerably reduce costs while at the same time pooling engineering expertise and resources.
Another alternative is to make use of Jaguar’s well-proven electric car platform used in the I-Pace. This would require investment to adapt it for a different purpose, but EV platforms tend to be easier to modify to suit different bodystyles and drive configurations than ICE ones.
Kamelo
Resoures
You mean there are still resources to develop new Jaguars?THERE IS NO REAL GLOBAL MARKET FOR THE JAGUAR BRAND. Will the twits ever see the pennies drop?Let's have a new XD, a new XC Focus type, even an XB Fiesta car... Lets do lots of things and watch each one flop as every single Jaguar branded car has done in the last 20 years.And before people argue the F-PACE and E-PACE global success. Just check the European, Asian and American sales figures before you say anything.Down, down and down.
jonesbry
Too many SUV models ?
The problem is at present all their models are concentrated on too many variations on too few body types competing with each other!
Potential customers need a choice of different types of vehicles to choose from!
Priority should be given to a petrol / hybrid or all electric (xe height) hatchback sedan and 2 door hatchback coupe.
The current range (and models types in other car manufacturers ranges):
Body type: 4 door SUV = 12 planed or produced variations of the mid & large SUV theme! = 1 body type.
Body type: small/medium 2 door hatch back coup ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!
Body type: small/medium 4 door hatch back ( eg: BMW 2 series) =0…!
Body type: 4 door sedan (XE, XF & XJ) = 1 body type.
Body type: 4 door 4 seat hatch back (eg: BMW 4 series grand coup) = 0…!
Body type: 2 door 4 seat hatch back (eg: BMW 4 series coup) = 0…!
Body type: 2 door 4 seat convertible = 0…!
Body type: 2 seat coup (F type) = 1 body type.
Body type: 2 +2 coup = 0…!
Body type: 2 seat convertible (F type) = 1 body type.
Body type: 2 seat mid-engine super car hard top = 0…!
Body type: 2 seat mid-engine super car convertible = 0…!
