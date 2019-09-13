Land Rover Discovery Sport 2019 review

But then again, in the context of a large four-wheel-drive family car that’s capable of travelling quite a bit farther from the beaten track than most of its competitors, a shortage of straight-line performance isn’t the end of the world. More of a concern is the fact that, when you do need to accelerate with some sense of urgency, the gearbox has a tendency to be rather indecisive.

Strangely, throttle response in terms of being able to encourage kickdown is generally good, but there’s quite a lengthy delay between the prod of the accelerator that prompts said kickdown and the gearbox actually finding the gear it’s looking for. You can see the rev counter spiralling towards the redline without any improvement in straight-line pace as the ’box appears to rifle around in its bag for the right ratio. And when it does eventually find what it’s looking for, it then tends to hold on for just a bit too long - so an already slow motor begins to sound and feel even more out of breath.

There is good news, though. Driven at a relaxed pace, it’s a fantastically smooth and refined engine. In fact, so good is the engine isolation that from within the cabin you barely even know it’s chugging away when you’re at a standstill. That said, at motorway speeds the car's reasonably bluff front end and chunky door mirrors generate a fair amount of wind noise, but it’s a relatively minor grievance.

The Discovery Sport also handles very well indeed. Not in a sporty fashion, but with plenty of quiet confidence. Much like its predecessor, you don’t get the sense Land Rover has tried to make the Discovery Sport behave like a saloon on twistier roads. So you get slower yet impressively precise steering, much more pronounced levels of controlled body roll and sturdy front-end grip that gives way to progressive understeer if you push a bit too hard. It’s a handling character that’s entertaining and enjoyable enough without feeling contrived or put on, and it’s all the better for it.

On optional 21in wheels, the Discovery Sport has a tendency to sniff out ruts and bumps, but generally it's a very comfortable place in which to spend time. Its primary ride is buoyant and soft-edged, endowing it with a relaxed, calm gait on undulating surfaces.