2020 Jaguar F-Type: convertible prototypes hit the Nurburgring

Jaguar will release a heavily updated F-Type next year, and the first spy images of a disguised convertible prototype have emerged.

The model was seen testing at the Nurburgring alongside a similarly camouflaged coupé variant. It is the first time the drop-top has been spotted on test.

As with coupé prototypes spotted recently, the convertible looks to receive significant styling updates over the outgoing model. A dramatic front end overhaul brings a reshaped bonnet and slim headlights relocated to further down the nose.

A redesigned grille also features, while at the rear a new tail-light design can be seen with a squared-off rear profile that mimicks the recently facelifted XE saloon. It’s the first major styling revision since the F-Type was launched in 2013.

Although the prototypes' interiors haven’t been seen, it’s expected that much of the more advanced technology and infotainment features from the I-Pace and the 2019 XE will make its way into the F-Type. That means new digital dials, a larger and more feature-laden touchscreen, and substantial upgrades to the materials.