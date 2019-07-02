2020 Jaguar F-Type: convertible prototypes hit the Nurburgring

Jaguar's sports undergoes a restyle and gains new engines, along with a cabin upgrade to extend its lifespan
by Lawrence Allan
2 July 2019

Jaguar will release a heavily updated F-Type next year, and the first spy images of a disguised convertible prototype have emerged.

The model was seen testing at the Nurburgring alongside a similarly camouflaged coupé variant. It is the first time the drop-top has been spotted on test. 

As with coupé prototypes spotted recently, the convertible looks to receive significant styling updates over the outgoing model. A dramatic front end overhaul brings a reshaped bonnet and slim headlights relocated to further down the nose.

A redesigned grille also features, while at the rear a new tail-light design can be seen with a squared-off rear profile that mimicks the recently facelifted XE saloon. It’s the first major styling revision since the F-Type was launched in 2013. 

Although the prototypes' interiors haven’t been seen, it’s expected that much of the more advanced technology and infotainment features from the I-Pace and the 2019 XE will make its way into the F-Type. That means new digital dials, a larger and more feature-laden touchscreen, and substantial upgrades to the materials. 

Our Verdict

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-type coupe

The Jaguar F-Type has given the big cat back its roar, but can the 2017 updates keep at bay its closest rivals including the masterful Porsche 911?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Jaguar Land Rover is now phasing out its long-running supercharged V6 in favour of a new turbocharged and hybridised straight six, and the F-Type will benefit from this more efficient powertrain. The turbocharged four-cylinder and supercharged V8 engines should be carried over to the new car with limited changes, however. 

What remains unclear is whether the new F-Type will retain a manual gearbox option. The current V6 is still offered with one in the UK, although it has reportedly been removed from sale in the US. Regardless, manuals account for a tiny fraction of overall F-Type sales. 

Jaguar’s priorities for 2019 are the roll-out of the new XE and the launch of a similarly updated XF and F-Pace. However, we could see the revised F-Type revealed before the year is out, with an on-sale date in the first few months of 2020. 

Read more

Big updates for Jaguar XF and F-Pace to follow XE

Bold looks, classier cabin, more tech for facelifted Jaguar XE

Jaguar F-Type review

Join the debate

Comments
20

bol

23 May 2019

Lets hope it loses a few hundred kilos along the way. Otherwise they’re just messing with the best bit about the car without addressing the worst. 

LP in Brighton

23 May 2019

Can the investment be justified given the low sales numbers and JLR's current finances? Surely the company has more important tasks than improving a car that's already pretty good, but simply not selling.  It might be better to sort out some of the "volume" models, or speed up the arrival of more EVs.  

JMax18

23 May 2019

Its a great car, and it desperatly needs an interior overhaul. I'm sure they'll make a good job of it. 

As you say LP, is it worth it. Nobody seems to buy them at all. I've never seen one on the road here in Ireland. I didn't like the idea of an all-electric F-Type at all, but actually, it would be bound to make the same impact as the I-Pace.

I think the problem lies in the fact that its too betwixt and between, a bit of a pure sports car, but just not sporty enough, and a bit of a touring car, yet not comfortable enough.

JMax

TStag

23 May 2019

What Jaguar needs to do:

- Build the J Pace, SUVs sell, enough said

- Scrap the XE

- Replace the XJ with an electric model

- Replace the XF with Jaguars answer to the Tesla model 3

- Replace the F type with three sports cars a la Boxter, Cayman and 911 but make them all electric

 

 

 

JMax18

23 May 2019

@TStag

J Pace sounds interesting, I would bet on it coming out, a much larger luxury SUV, a copy of the Range Rover

Don't see why they would scrap the XE, since it is the best saloon they have, and the most popular. I could see them merging some parts of the XF into the XE by way of bodystyles, however.

Its no secret they're making an electric saloon car. They might as well replace the XJ with it and go the whole hog on luxury.

F type idea sounds nice, but sports cars just aren't the thing these days. They could make it into a sporty GT. Or else into a cheap pure sports car that actually performs.

JMax

JMax18

23 May 2019

Its a great car, and it desperatly needs an interior overhaul. I'm sure they'll make a good job of it. 

As you say LP, is it worth it. Nobody seems to buy them at all. I've never seen one on the road here in Ireland. I didn't like the idea of an all-electric F-Type at all, but actually, it would be bound to make the same impact as the I-Pace.

I think the problem lies in the fact that its too betwixt and between, a bit of a pure sports car, but just not sporty enough, and a bit of a touring car, yet not comfortable enough.

JMax

artill

23 May 2019

I think JLR could be on the right track here. the current car has been around a long time with little change to its looks, so this will make the new version stand out. And although its hard to tell with all the camo, thin lights could be quite an improvement. The interior could do with a bit of work too, and the straight 6 should be good too.

I do hope they retain the manual option even though they dont sell many. But i wouldnt bet on it

eseaton

23 May 2019
I love the F type, and my 12 year old son is obsessed.

I love that it comes with proper engines (except the 2.0 obviously).

I love that it has a manual option.

I really don't care if the 'infotainment' system is a bit clonky. It is a car.

I'm not so fond of the fake popping exhaust noises.

I just wish it had occasional rear seats so I could have one.

And it really doesn't matter if it is a few years old. The obsession with ever shorter replacement cycles is foolish.

wyaak2

23 May 2019

The updates will actually be for the 2021 model year, as the updated 2020 F type was announced this January:

 

https://media.jaguar.com/en-us/news/2019/01/new-checkered-flag-limited-edition-model-joins-2020-jaguar-f-type-line

JCarter

23 May 2019

So what sales are low, how many brand new Boxsters do you see? I see lots of Porsches but they've also been producing them for years.  Sadly sports car are in decline so lets celebrate Jaguar still makes the F-Type, great looking car and in V6/V8 makes a great noise.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week