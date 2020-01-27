First 2022 Range Rover Sport prototype caught testing

Just a couple of weeks after Autocar’s scoop of the next-generation Range Rover Sport, revealing spy shots of the new luxury SUV have emerged.
Captured outside Jaguar Land Rover’s development facility in Warwickshire, the model’s disguise is more minimal than is usually the case for a car expected to be up to two years away from launching.
Appearing to evolve the design formula for the outgoing model, it takes inspiration from the Velar, but with more of a square-edged profile and pronounced styling lines. Interestingly, we’ve yet to see a production-focused prototype for the full-fat Range Rover, which was originally tipped to go on sale before the Sport.
Fresh from the successful launch of the Defender, the order bank for which is already well above projections, JLR also returned to profit last year under the firm’s crucial ‘Project Charge’ recovery plan. Engineers and designers have now shifted their focus to what should be an even bigger profit generator: the 2022 Range Rover Sport.
The third-generation Porsche Cayenne rival isn't expected to break the mould design-wise, with an evolution to bring today's car thoroughly up to date. However, along with a new platform, It will adopt more electrified powertrains and a range of enhanced technology and will aim to retain the balance of luxury and dynamic ability for which both previous models were renowned.
Today’s Range Rover Sport will be celebrating its seventh birthday in March, and this year it will receive a subtle makeover alongside the addition of a mild-hybrid straight-six Ingenium engine.
RUBBISH - The Ingenium range are very reliable, shame the electrics are not - you cant fault the engines, unlike BMW ones, which are renowned for being very fragile.
Gawd, The delusion, the
Make or break
Just how many make or break models is JLR allowed? Evoque was make or break. Velar was make or break. New Range Rover too...
100% What Kamelo said!!
This is the 4th Make or break model in a row?
Autocar are just copying and pasting the original story they were given by JLR at this point.. Broken record much?
JLR have seen a modest "turnaround" - but the Chinese market continues to haemorrhage demand, so the "growth" JLR are seeing there is a smoke screen. It is not a saviour.
JLR's fundamental management issues (Mr Speth) remains, and so they have not even started on the road to recovery.
The question is, does anyone have the money to buy them? Tata certainly don't have the reserves to continue sustaining them.
No they were not, show me any press that stated MAKE OR BREAK - The Velar was an all new model, and the Evoque was always going to be very successful with the MK 2.
Shame it seems the same OLD faces moan about the same brands, why not moan about the ones that have lots of issues like BMW, more recalls last year than JLR, Mercedes, MORE recalls than JLR, AUDI, More recalls than JLR, just check the various recall lists from ADAC, SMMT, and specifically the USA.
Well said jonboy4969, rather than support JLR, too many want to bash them despite the fact that both Jaguar and Land Rover produce more appealing and desirable cars than most, including all the German brand, and are a damn sight more reliable than Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and VW. And that all JLR cars are either class leaders or close to being class leaders speaks volumes. And it’s more remarkable what JLR has achieved with their budget which is peanuts compared to many rivals. I bet Mercedes will have spent more money developing the new S Class than JLR has spent on its new cars over the last few years combined. And with little benefit to show for that huge investment.
Agreed that it wasn't a good year for Audi or BMW. But they don't need make or break models - they are sufficiently sized (or have a VW sugar daddy, in the case of Audi) to survive on their own.
Mercedes, VW, and Porsche all did better - as per the 2019 JD Power survey.
Mercedes will have spent more on the S-Class, indeed.. and it clearly shows. More reliable, better built - simply a better car. There's a reason JLR use Mercedes as their target competitor....
Volvo is the true parallel JLR competitor, and they are doing SO much better than JLR!
