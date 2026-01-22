BMW iX3 wins What Car? Car of the Year

What Car? has named the BMW iX3 its Car of the Year for 2026.

The electric SUV won plaudits from Autocar’s consumer-focused sibling title for its 500-mile range, 400kW charging capability and for being one of the best big cars to drive.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said the iX3 represents “a stepchange in capability” for EVs.

It is the fourth time a BMW has won the award, following 2017’s 5 Series, 2006’s 3 Series and 1988’s 7 Series; and it is the fifth time an EV has won outright.

Last year’s What Car? Car of the Year, the Renault 5, retained its title of Small Electric Car of the Year.

The full list of What Car? Award winners are listed below.

What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2026

Small car - sponsored by MotorEasy: Toyota Aygo X 1.5 Hybrid Icon

Small electric car: Renault 5 52kWh Comfort Range Techno+

Family car - sponsored by MotorEasy: Honda Civic 2.0 e:HEV Elegance

Small SUV - sponsored by MotorEasy: Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI 150 Life DSG

Small Electric SUV: Kia EV3 Standard Range Air

Family SUV - sponsored by Quotezone: Kia Sportage 1.6T Hybrid Pure

Family electric SUV - sponsored by MotorEasy: Smart #5 Pro+

Premium SUV: Land Rover Defender 110 D250 S

Premium Electric SUV: BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport

Plug-in hybrid: MG HS 1.5T Plug-in Hybrid SE

Executive car: Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD

Luxury car: BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport

Estate: Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI 150 e-TEC SE L

MPV: Kia PV5 Long Range Plus

Seven-seat SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium

Coupé: BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport

Convertible: Mercedes CLE Cabriolet 200 AMG Line Premium

Performance car: BMW M3 Touring xDrive Competition

Sports car: Porsche 911 Carrera T

Special Awards

Reader Award - sponsored by Driftrock: Volvo EX60

Tow Car Award - in association with the Camping and Caravanning Club: Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 193 4x4 SportLine DSG (7 seats)

Reliability Award - sponsored by MotorEasy: Honda

Safety Award - sponsored by Thatcham Research: BMW X3