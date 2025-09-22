Finding a way to squeeze a hybrid into a city car – without increasing the 2430mm wheelbase or impinging on space in the cabin or 231-litre boot – took Toyota’s European engineering team almost two years. That also explains why the rest of the updates are in very much mild facelift territory: with this car purely aimed for the European region, Toyota put all its time and effort into the revamped powertrain.

The Aygo X has grown by 76mm to 3776mm, with all of the additional length ahead of the front angle to stretch the bonney so the larger 1.5-litre engine will fit. That was also used as an excuse to give the Aygo X a new-look front end, which is intended to be a bit more aggressive and bring it into line with other new Toyota designs. Little else has changed with the exterior design, which retains its two-tone colours, although there’s a new palette inspired by spices. We quite liked our Cinnamon Spice test car. The new GR Sport version is offered in an exclusive shade called Mustard. Spicy.

If cramming in the engine was tough for Toyota’s engineers, fitting the electric powertrain elements was even more challenging. The two battery cell modules are stacked in the Yaris and other cars featuring the system, but in the Aygo X have been placed longitudinally under the rear seats. The cooling system, normally next to the battery, is now below the front part of the rear seats, while the auxiliary battery is moved under the boot floor.

Entirely new electronic control units (ECUs) were fitted, both allowing for better hybrid control and the addition of a new 7in driver info display. The revised layout creates room for a new air conditioning system, so higher trims gain dual-zone climate control.

The hybrid increases the car’s weight by 140kg – although at 1090kg it’s still several weight divisions below most EV rivals – but does lower the centre of gravity by 40mm. To cope with the extra mass, Toyota has reworked the suspension with new springs and dampers, retuned the vehicle stability control, added new five-bolt wheel hubs and fitted new brakes that work with the regen system.

The switch from a pure petrol to a hybrid powertrain means that the Aygo X is no longer offered with manual and automatic gearboxes: instead it features Toyota’s ubiquitous e-CVT.