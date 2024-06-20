BMW 1 Series to be reinvented as radical EV hatchback

BMW has given the green light to new electric i1 and i2 models, according to sources close to the German car maker.

Already in development at the company’s FIZ R&D centre in Munich, the two new models will be sold alongside updated versions of today’s combustion-powered 1 Series and 2 Series when they arrive later this decade.

The intention is to provide prospective customers with more affordable alternatives in BMW’s electric car line-up, which currently opens with the £46,205 iX1.

The new i1 is expected to be sold as either a hatchback or a saloon, while the i2 will be a compact crossover with the option of a coupé bodystyle. Insiders describe the i2 as a spiritual successor to BMW’s debut electric car, the i3 hatchback, launched in 2013 and discontinued in 2022.

BMW remains committed to the 1 Series and its derivatives and sees its future operating in all major segments – a stark contrast to rival Mercedes-Benz, which will retire the A-Class for good in 2026.

BMW product boss Bernd Körber told Autocar recently that the brand wants to grow in all markets and “connect with the younger generation”, and having entry-level models like the 1 Series and 2 Series is essential to do that.

Körber added: “Of course they have lower profitability but they also fulfil a different purpose in getting younger customers and developing [BMW] in certain markets.

“So yes, they are still part of our strategy and it’s good that we have two brands in the segment, with of course Mini playing a big role.”

Körber agreed with the notion that the A-Class bowing out presented an opportunity for BMW to grow market share with the 1 Series.

The company plans to launch the electric i1 in 2027, with the more sporting i2 set to follow in 2028. But while the updated 1 Series and 2 Series remain on the existing FAAR platform, the two new compact EVs have been conceived around the new dedicated Neue Klasse electric car architecture.