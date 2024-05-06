What are the best BMWs on sale?

It’s no easy task to break down the best BMWs currently on sale.
The company has been designing and building cars for nearly 100 years, so it’s unsurprising that it is capable of creating compelling machines that deserve four or more Autocar stars.
That’s the case for the vast majority of its models. But it’s natural for the odd chink to appear in a firm’s armour, with some models delivering in some areas yet not others, and some not delivering at all. However, the models here, in Autocar’s view, are BMW’s most compelling cars.
Whether it's a 2.7-tonne electric luxury car, a two-door sports car or a front-wheel-drive hatchback that handles more like a Bimmer than it ought to, each of these models has been tailored to the expectations of their respective markets.
To make it easier to quantify, we’ve ranked each of the models by a star rating, with the highest-rated coming first and the lowest last.
The best BMWs on sale
It’s been called the car that has an answer to every question. A machine so desirable and renowned in the industry that it could be the Porsche 911 of executive saloons.
That’s reflected in its sales – it accounts for a substantial 14% of BMW's sales – and our own assessment of it. In our book, the 3 Series is the best BMW you can buy.
The range of cars and specifications available are fantastic in and of themselves. You can have the fuel-sipping but still gutsy 320d, the even more gutsy but still fuel-sipping 330e plug-in hybrid, or the M3, which is the most effective ‘all-weather supercar’ you could hope to find.
Larger, wider and taller than the car it replaced, the current G20-generation 3 Series is just 66mm shorter than the E39-gen (1995-2004) 5 Series. This pays dividends when it comes to rear passenger space and a general lack of claustrophobia up front – something that hampered previous iterations.
Of course, in such a crowded market Mercedes and Audi both offer rivals that are just as generally competent, but no other compact executive car manages to meld desirability, ease of use, handsome looks, practicality and a genuinely good drive quite like the 3 Series does.
Read our BMW 3 Series review
I've been driving them since about 2007 and honestly can say they've been relaxing to drive,reliable ( controversial, I know) ,only in recent times have I driven one from new and found that the used examples I had before felt the same no rattles, tired tatty interior,nothing broke or fell off, I'll be getting another because I'm reluctant to change and find I've made a mistake.