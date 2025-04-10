Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

8

Sixth-generation executive saloon and estate ramp up the luxury and tech

The new car market is changing faster than ever, but that doesn't mean some things can't say the same - and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a case in point.

Despite years of progress, the big German's underlying receipe of quality, comfort, space and refinement remains largely untouched. 

This 'W214' E-Class is the latest iteration of one of the oldest model lines from one of the oldest car manufacturers. By Mercedes' own count, it's the 10th generation of a largely unbroken lineage going back to 1947.

Despite being very keen to refer to its heritage (and why wouldn’t it be?), Mercedes isn’t a particularly nostalgic company. It has come up with radical designs, such as the original A-Class and Smart City Coupé, while its electric cars are really exploiting the aerodynamics and design possibilities that an EV offers. 

Unlike with the BMW i5 and 5 Series, Mercedes is choosing to keep the electric Mercedes EQE and combustion-engined E-Class apart. According to the literature, the new E-Class needs to balance tradition with modernity and ‘build a bridge’ between traditional executive saloons and the tech-filled EVs of the future. 

Plenty of retail buyers are not ready for their car to be a smartphone on wheels, so that mission could well strike a chord. To find out whether the E-Class might succeed, so far we've tested an E220d and E300e saloon, and both the E220d and E450d estates.

The E-Class Estate is of course here to reddress the decline in popularity of the executive wagon, which has been made an endangered species as SUVs have prospered. In the next few years, the breed may even disappear for good, and this is particularly true for versions with torque-rich six-cylinder engines, like the E-Class.

Advertisement
Back to top

We’re already in a last-car-standing scenario, because BMW has, at least in the UK, shunned diesel entirely for the latest raft of 3 and 5 Series models, including the big-booted Touring variants. Aside from the quirky Audi S6 Avant (get it while it’s still here), Audi is also down to only four-piston offerings for TDI derivatives of the A4 and A6 Avant – erstwhile stalwarts of the big-capacity diesel scene.

All of which should make the range-topping E-Class diesel model, the E450d, appealing to those who want maximum autonomy and effortless pace and opulence. Alongside it on the petrol side of the spectrum, there's the AMG E53: a six-cylinder PHEV. In other regions, there's an E450 petrol as well, but that isn't offered in the UK for the time being - and is unlikely to make an appearance over here any time soon.

Apart from the top-rung Exclusive Edition, all trim levels are all AMG Line of some sort, with Advanced, Premium and Premium Plus packs tacked on for the more expensive versions.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review bonnet star 17

From the outside at least, the E-Class has none of the visual shock value of its key rival from Munich. The default version is resolutely a three-box saloon with a long bonnet, a well-defined bootlid, generally clean lines and few fripperies, apart from some tasteful details.

It is inoffensively good looking: painted ivory beige, it would be a welcome sight were it to greet you when walking out of Frankfurt airport. 

All versions get the retractable door handles. They’re slightly fiddly because they’re very keen to retract, but pushing them makes them pop back out. The doors do produce a satisfying and old-school clunk when you throw them closed, though.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Mercedes doesn’t say much about the structural engineering of the new E-Class, most likely because it is a development of the outgoing car. Unlike the 5 Series, the E-Class doesn’t need to share its platform with its electric counterpart, and after decades of building ICE and even plug-in hybrid saloons, the recipe has been largely perfected.

Or has it? Mercedes still struggles to package the 24.4kWH lithium-ion NMC battery pack (available with a separate batery warranty) for the plug-in hybrid models.

Petrol and diesel versions have a slightly bigger boot than an equivalent 5 Series, but the tables are turned for the plug-in hybrids. The E300e saloon has a pathetic 370 litres; the 530e retains 520 litres. The E300e does have a slightly bigger battery, at 25.4/19.5kWh (total/usable), and a longer electric range of 68 miles (to the 530e's 22.1/18.7kWh and 58 miles).

The E-Class still comes with a full engine range of petrols and diesels, even if options have been slimmed down compared with previous generations.

The engine in the big-selling E220d is in effect carried over from the outgoing E-Class. It is part of Mercedes’ modular engine family, so in crude terms it’s two-thirds of the straight six in the E450d. It is boosted by a variable-geometry turbocharger and assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system with integrated starter generator, which sandwiches a 23bhp electric motor between the engine and the gearbox to act as a starter-generator and help out under acceleration.

On the E450d, meanwhile, the turbo compressor is electrically assisted for quicker spool-up and faster throttle response. Totals of 367bhp and 553lb ft, the latter arriving at barely above tickover, give the E450d undeniable Q-car appeal – even more so if you opt for the unassuming estate, rather than the smart saloon. That torque figure, by the way, matches what you will get from the 4.4-litre V8 in the latest BMW M5 – and the Touring version.

Downstream of the engine sits Mercedes’ nine-speed ‘9G Tronic Plus’ automatic gearbox, which in 4Matic versions defaults to a 45:55 front-to-rear torque distribution, with the help of a multi-plate locking mechanism for the centre differential, which is built into the transmission casing. The system can, if needed, direct as much as 70% of torque to an axle, but unlike Mercedes’ more recent 4Matic+ set-up (which can go into pure RWD mode) can’t bias to a greater extent. There is also torque vectoring, though it is more what you might call a passive set-up, elicited with brake intervention rather than by the differential itself.

So the E450d has oodles of torque and four-wheel drive to make best use of it. As for suspension, you will find air springs not only at the back (standard on all E-Class Estates to allow for self-levelling) but also at the front, because the top-rung diesel E450d comes as standard with Mercedes' £2500 Refinement Package, which brings air all round - and, in the saloon, rear-wheel steering as well. Note that neither the BMW 5 Series nor the Audi A6 can be had with air springs on both axles.

In terms of axle hardware, the front suspension is a four-link set-up, while the rear is a five-link. Lesser E-Classes than the E450d, plug-in hybrids excluded, get Mercedes’ Agility Control steel coil suspension, which is effectively sport suspension that’s 15mm lower than on the hybrids. The dampers are frequency-selective: it’s a passive system and with no driver-selectable modes, but its valving reacts to the frequency of inputs. In theory they firm up with low-frequency inputs, such as body roll, and soften off with high-frequency inputs on a rougher country road.

Mechanically the E450d's is a comprehensive package, then - and while that doesn’t come lightly, in the EV era this car’s kerb weight doesn’t seem outrageous. In basic trim, the Mercedes E-Class saloon weighs 1900kg, which increases to 2065kg with estate bodywork. Our E450d Estate test car, in all-bells-and-whistles Exclusive Premium Plus guise, trod the scales at 2167kg with its 73-litre tank brimmed.

It’s far from shameful – the Audi RS6 Avant GT we tested recently carried a V8, yes, but it also had plenty of composite panels and yet only undercut the Mercedes by 24kg. Note also the E450d is 4.9m long.

Dimensions & layout: Mercedes-Benz E220d saloon

Dimensions & layout: Mercedes-Benz E450d 4Matic Estate

Advertisement

INTERIOR

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review dash 8232

Anyone hoping that Mercedes' ‘bridging model’ strategy might mean that the E-Class’s interior would stay traditional will be disappointed here. Still, the MBUX system is at least one of the best for usability.

Most of the interface is the same as in other recent Mercedes, so almost everything is controlled via a big touchscreen, with a row of physical shortcut buttons giving access to driving modes and vehicle settings. 

I got into our range-topping Premium Plus car on a 2deg C morning and searched fruitlessly for the heated steering wheel button. So I asked the voice assistant, who told me it wasn’t fitted – and there’s no way to option it in the UK. We aren’t in the Arctic Circle, but we do get cold hands.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The advanced voice control can activate lesser-used functions that might otherwise require a trawl through menus, or you can just say “Hey Mercedes, set mood lighting to yellow” in one go, rather than waiting for it to acknowledge you.

Where the user experience has taken a baffling backwards step is with the climate controls. In other Mercedes, the temperature controls (and fan controls) are permanently on screen, but here you must open a menu first. The layout doesn’t save space on screen (not that it needs to) and is more difficult to use.

We have criticised some recent Mercedes models for their interior quality, but this E-Class's interior seems to halt, if not completely reverse, the trend. Most things feel solidly built and the materials are pleasing.

For an ICE-powered saloon, it is decently practical, too. Having the gear selector on the steering column leaves the tall centre console free for storage, and the carpeted door bins are pretty big.

In a world of EVs, the rear leg room in a longitudinally engined exec saloon can disappoint. Nevertheless, there is slightly more here than in the new 5 Series and there is plenty of space for craniums, even for tall occupants.

The boot is 20 litres bigger than that of the BMW 520i. If you choose one of the plug-in hybrid E-Class versions, you're in for a shock, though, since the battery eats up 170 litres of space. The floor remains flat but you lose a lot of height.

We would opt for the estate in any case. It gets 50mm more head room in the rear seats, and lots of room for the dog. The rear seats fold nicely flat with electronic release but tons in the boot, and the luggage cover automatically lifts up when you open the tailgate.

Plug-in hybrid versions suffer from the same problem as the saloon, but it won't be as noticeable.

The load-luggers aren't quite as cavernous as Mercedes wagons of yesteryear (in fact, they're not as commodious as Skoda's Octavia or Superb Estates), but there's 615 litres of space to play with, which stretches to 1830-litres with the rear bench lowered, making a flat, wide, heroically long load bay. We should, however, point out that the E-Class’s seats-up capacity is a touch smaller than its forebear’s was. These days, the GLE does a little better.

Multimedia system

Mercedes’ MBUX interface has been with us for a few years now. It has always distinguished itself with its ‘zero-layer’ concept, which puts navigation, media controls and frequently used functions on the home screen permanently so none of them requires any menu-diving to operate.

The navigation is clear and easy to program, and while the ‘augmented reality’ function isn’t especially helpful, it is at least easily turned off. Phone mirroring is integrated well and can be used wirelessly or wired.

Increasingly, functions are tied to having a Mercedes Me account. Our test car had not been properly configured so we didn’t experience the full functionality of the navigation’s traffic information or voice control. This won’t be an issue for most owners, but it still seems an unnecessary complication that these functions won’t work properly on the ‘guest’ profile.

Rest assured, the E-Class has good Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. And the optional Burmester sound system comes with Dolby Atmos, which allows for a 'multidimensional' sound experience with Apple Music.

Advertisement

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review rear corner 4

In theory, a 2.0-litre diesel engine with only mild-hybrid assistance sounds like an outdated powertrain for a large executive saloon. BMW UK must think so: the 520d and 530d are no longer sold here. However, it doesn’t take many miles in the E220d to be reminded that, away from the tax benefits of EVs and PHEVs, diesel really suits a car like this due to its driving experience.

You can just about hear that this is a diesel engine, but at no point is it unrefined or raucous. Whether on a cold start, while pootling through town or being run to the limiter during performance testing, this ‘OM654M’ unit quietly does its work, seemingly far away in the engine bay. Unlike some mild hybrids, you can easily disable the start-stop system, but we rarely felt the need, so quick and smooth is it to shut down and start back up. 

I’m a big fan of standard cruise control but don’t much like adaptive cruise, except Mercedes’ Distronic, which seems to read my mind. It’s easily the best such system I’ve tried.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Despite registering a planetary 1917kg on the weighbridge, and the test track being both damp and very cold, the E220d powered to 60mph in 7.2sec, which is 0.2sec quicker than the outgoing 520d. Next to many EV or hybrid options it’s nothing special (the Audi A6 50 TFSIe did it in 5.7sec), but the effortlessness impresses – and is what really counts.

First of all, it always delivers the same performance and doesn’t depend on having enough charge in the battery, like a PHEV. The engine also works well with the nine-speed automatic transmission – most of the time. The gearbox doesn’t annoy by lugging the engine like so many others, and it is quick to shift down a gear or two to make the most of the engine’s rich torque but without sending it to the redline. 

Yet the gearbox is also our main target of criticism. Mostly it’s smooth, but it can be caught napping when you ask for something it wasn’t expecting. If you suddenly accelerate when you had been slowing (because the lights turned to green after all, for instance), or accelerate hard from a stop at a busy junction, the gearbox can need a moment to shift down or engage drive.

The E300e plug-in hybrid feels as quick as its official 6.4sec 0-62mph time suggests. More impressive is how the engine and electric motor work together. While some PHEVs don't feel like they're making all the power they're supposed to unless you've got your foot to the floor, that's not the case here. The electric motor subtly boosts the petrol engine to give efforless thrust without sending the revs soaring. The gauge cluster shows quite clearly how much throttle you can use before the engine will be forced to kick in.

The petrol engine itself is smooth and free-revving. With 127bhp of electric power, the E300e is not exactly a rapid EV, but feels swifter than that figure suggests. It's possible to safely get up to motorway speed and stay there. While in electric mode, the shift paddles function to change the level of regenerative braking.

The software keeps a decent amount of charge in reserve, so that even when the battery is too empty for EV mode, the E300e still functions as a decent full hybrid, managing to keep the engine switched off remarkably often. Sport mode will actively recharge the battery from the engine, which is inefficient but does ensure that performance isn't noticeably degraded.

And what of that old-school, range-topping E450d diesel? The straight-six fires up smoothly and moves the car off the mark and up to cruising speed with almost blissful ease. Though something of an anachronism in this age, it is a wonderful motor, aided by 23bhp from the 48V ISG, and a finer any-day, any-task companion for the E-Class Estate body you would hardly wish for.

Gearshifts from the nine-speed auto are better-matched to the character of this engine than in the four-cylinder 220d somehow, and while the shift strategy is very nicely devised, even were it not it would hardly matter, such is this motor’s ability to easily drag 2.1 tonnes forward from seemingly any point in the rev range, in any gear.

The evidence of this engine’s effectiveness at low crank speeds, rather than up near the 4500rpm redline, is seen in our recorded time for 30-70mph in fourth gear. At 4.2sec it is a tenth quicker than if you’re in full kickdown. It is also, if you can believe it, two-tenths quicker than the time managed by the new AMG GT 63 super-coupe. Like we say, true Q-car appeal. 

Just how much drivability is improved by the electric-spooling turbocharger is difficult to quantify, which, we suppose, speaks to the sensitive integration of the system. This powertrain certainly seems to waste little time in ramping up to its 553lb ft potential, though there remains a boostiness to the delivery in full-throttle scenarios, not that this should be regarded as a problem. Given the forces at play, this is a linear engine in the context of beefcake diesels, and is easy to modulate with your right foot.

As for the four-cylinder diesel in the 220d, this engine has come a long way from the four-cylinder diesels of old They always used to be underpowered when used in a larger model like the E-Class, yet there's much more accessible torque matched with improved refinement. This four-cylinder engine now does a passable impression of a six from a generation ago. 

Acceleration from rest: Mercedes-Benz E450d 4Matic Estate

All E-Classes come with shift paddles, but no obvious way to engage manual mode – it’s done via an on-screen menu. It’s not ideal, but the menu is easy to find, and a diesel executive saloon isn’t the kind to invite manual shifting.

The car's braking test results probably say more about how much performance summer tyres struggle in damp, near-freezing conditions than it does about the E-Class's stopping ability: 56.2m from 70mph is long for a car like this. Interestingly, it was about 4m longer still after disabling the ESP, which is clearly doing quite a lot to stabilise the car under braking, as well as under acceleration.

Pedal feel – a big weakness with electrified Mercedes – was fine in normal use but felt soft during the emergency stop.

Braking endurance: Mercedes-Benz E450d 4Matic Estate

Advertisement

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 14

The dynamic character of Mercedes cars has been rather inconsistent lately. Mainstream UK-market models usually come on standard sport suspension and can feel reactive on bumpy roads, but other models show that Mercedes knows how to make a plush-riding car. Plug-in hybrids on standard suspension, along with air-suspended versions of the EQE and EQS, are very pleasant indeed.

Different versions of the E-Class actually fall into both categories. We found the steel-sprung E220d saloon's ride a bit too clunky over rougher roads, particularly at speeds of up to 35mph. It’s fairly firm, and its damping isn’t of the quality that can make it a nice kind of firm. At higher speeds, however, the car does seem to pick up its skirts and iron out the bigger bumps. Having said that, these frequency-selective dampers feel oddly inconsistent and will occasionally fail to filter out a bump that they would have done previously. On the long motorway drives this diesel E-Class is surely built for, however, you will find it a perfectly pleasant experience. The optional air suspension irons out most of the lower-speed gremlins, too.

Alloy wheel fitment depends on the trim level you go for. Entry-level AMG Line gets 18in with 225-section tyres all-round; Premium and Advanced go to staggered 19s. Our Premium Plus test car has 20s, while Exclusive Edition rolls on 21in cartwheels.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

The E300e plug-in hybrid has slightly softer, higher-riding suspension, and does indeed feel slightly more cossetting, though the effect is not night and day different. The same is true for estate versions, which have air suspension on the rear axle as standard.

The E450d Estate however, on its air springs, exhibits exactly the flavour of ride and handling balance you would want in a car like this. The ability of this chassis to waft along a motorway or a curving A-road, or to isolate you from the topological vagaries of a threadbare B-road, is excellent and close to S-Class levels. In short, there is no journey during which this old-school Mercedes won’t prove relaxing, restorative company (even lane keeping assistance and road sign alerts are easy to switch off, and the E450d otherwise has few if any ADAS-related irritations).

The handling also proved a pleasant surprise. There’s a neat balance here that isn’t overtly nose-led. A composed accuracy also means slotting the suspension and driveline into Sport mode and splicing through a few good bends can be quietly satisfying, not to mention very effective in terms of trimming your journey time – this is a quick point-to-point car. The steering is key to this – it’s largely devoid of granular feel but is expertly sped and weighted for this sort of application, making a large, heavy car very easy to place and even enjoy in the right moment.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class news

Mercedes E-Class Estate line-up topped by £78,835 PHEV
Mercedes E-Class Estate line-up topped by £78,835 PHEV
New Mercedes E-Class All Terrain: off-road estate gets 62-mile PHEV
New Mercedes E-Class All Terrain: off-road estate gets 62-mile PHEV
Under the skin: autonomous cars still have a long way to go
Under the skin: autonomous cars still have a long way to go
New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp
New Mercedes E-Class brings 69-mile PHEV and up to 375bhp

The E220d saloon, meanwhile, also handles with a surprising keenness. It keeps the body level in corners and there's plenty of grip from the Pirelli P Zero tyres. Steering is excellent: it’s very quick, at 2.2 turns from lock to lock, but thanks to a well-judged variable ratio, it never feels nervous, and it weights up progressively in corners, even when you’re not pushing it particularly hard.

The 4Matic four-wheel drive system in the E450d runs with a little rear bias in its sportier modes, adding some welcome on-throttle neutrality when exiting corners.

Whether that is the right ride-and-handling compromise for a large exec saloon is debatable, mind. This is a near-two-tonne car that’s more than two metres wide across the mirrors, so while the handling is poised and satisfying, you would never truly call it fun, and it won’t let you forget that there's a lot of weight in play.

For the company that was the first to commercialise electronic stability control, the ESP system is somewhat lax: the rear axle can step out slightly when accelerating out of a tight junction. It’s by no means unsafe – even with the system off and in slippery conditions, you need to provoke it for anything dramatic to happen – but it might give some drivers something of a surprise.

Comfort & Isolation

The E-Class is a broadly comfortable car whatever version you opt for, and particularly so if you’re not a fan of the raised driving position of an SUV.

It doesn't sit you as low as one would be in the 5 Series, but that feels about right in a car that isn’t marketed as an overtly sporty saloon. The controls feel correctly positioned in relation to each other, and there’s extensive seat and steering wheel adjustment. The seats themselves are particularly supportive, if firmly padded.

There isn’t much wind noise in the car, but at motorway speeds road noise was definitely noticeable in our steel sprung E220d; less so in the air sprung E450d.

We recorded 67dBA at 70mph in the former – 2dBA more than in the Audi A6 we tested in 2022. But the E450d estate proved just as quiet as the recently updated Range Rover (62dbA), and was marginally quieter than it at 50mph.

Assisted driving notes

Every UK E-Class comes with a dashcam, blindspot monitoring and Distronic adaptive cruise control as standard, plus mandatory emergency braking, automatic lane keeping assistance and speed limit assist. Those last two work better than most but still get it wrong too often for comfort. They are quite easy to disable: a single tap of the screen or a press of a physical shortcut button and a tap suffice.

On AMG Line Premium and up, you can add the Driving Assistance Package Plus for £1695, which adds active lane following, automatic speed limit adoption and extended automatic restart on motorways.

Our car didn’t have the optional package, but even without, Mercedes’ adaptive cruise control is one of the best, with none of the irksome tendencies of some. It isn’t confused by cars in other lanes, and instead of sticking rigidly to a set following distance, it acts like a real driver when another car cuts in, at which point it gently slows rather than panic brakes.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12

Mercedes’ UK configurator is a somewhat frustrating experience compared with the German one, because you don’t get to do much configurating. With that said, things have improved since launch. Things like the Refinement Package and Hyperscreen have become separate options on some trim levels. All grade are fairly well equipped, with heated and ventilated leather seats, at least dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control. 

The E-Class is an expensive car. An equivalent 5 Series has a lower starting price, but there’s little in it once you option it to match a mid-range E-Class. An equivalent Audi A6 is a good deal cheaper.

If you want the ‘gunsight’ bonnet mascot, go for range-topping Exclusive Edition, which is the only non-AMG Line trim level. All other versions get a grille made up of little Mercedes stars. The big Mercedes logo neatly hides the radar.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

For company car drivers the pick of the E-Class range is the E300e. It's pricier still but, because it’s rated for 70 miles of electric range (excluding the estate in AMG Line Premium Plus), is one of very few plug-in hybrids to net 5% company car tax. The E220d sits at a 30-32%, depending on trim level – but still very creditable thanks to good fuel consumption.

It’s frugal in the real world, too. Our 45.5mpg average is slightly low because it includes performance testing, but we frequently saw figures around 60mpg, which makes for a near-900-mile range.

In our testing, the E300e fell a little way short of its 71-mile claimed electric range, with the engine kicking in after 60 miles. Tested in temperatures in the low teens, it averaged 3.0mpkWh in EV mode. Unlike most EVs, it appeared to be more efficient at speeds over 35mph than in town. This is likely due to the electric motor driving through the nine-speed automatic gearbox. With a depleted battery, the E300e still returned over 40mpg.

The flagship E450d promises up to 44.8mpg on the WLTP cycle, and our car’s recorded touring test figure of 46.1mpg equals a generous motorway range of 740 miles, underscoring this car’s continent-trotting raison d’etre. Mind you, the OM656 is less frugal on slower routes – expect around 30mpg in everyday driving.

Economy is even better in the E220d saloon. In a week of testing on mixed roads and without any real thought given to maximising fuel economy, we covered just shy of 700 miles at an indicated 56.1mpg - and still had 112 miles left in the tank.

Advertisement

VERDICT

8
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review front static 16

The E-Class has a clear goal: to be the bridge between the traditional executive saloon and the electric, ultra-connected cars of the near future.

Indeed, its comfortingly familiar shape incorporates modern details and streamlining. There is a small yet varied range of powertrains. Excepting some small niggles, the 2.0-litre diesel is an excellent argument for why the technology deserves to remain relevant.

Unlike other recent Mercedes efforts, the E-Class’s interior feels expensive and luxurious, and you have the choice of an enormous screen or merely a large one. It works well too, if slightly less well than previous versions. The ride and noise isolation should be better, but this car handles with more verve than you might expect.

One might question in what ways this new E-Class substantially moves the game on compared with its predecessor. Perhaps that’s the job of the electric models, while the E-Class is left to hold the executive saloon fort while rival models get watered down or axed. It fills that role quite convincingly.

Meanwhile, it is entirely possible, if not likely, that once the current era of premium estate cars is put out to pasture, diesel power will be retired with them. If that is the case, the Mercedes E450d will stand as an exemplar of what made these cars such capable, effortless, characterful companions.

The car's asking price is high, making it a diesel family wagon for would-be owners to think of as much with their hearts as with their heads; but the rewards are many. A judiciously specced version surely ranks high among the cars most of us would happily buy and then keep forever.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars in stock

 Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E300e 25.4kWh Urban Edition G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
£64,720
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon
£65,415
0miles
Unlisted
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon
£65,415
0miles
Unlisted
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon
£65,415
0miles
Unlisted
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon
£68,220
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate
£69,470
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E200h MHEV AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
£68,220
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E200h MHEV Exclusive (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£69,470
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E220dh MHEV Exclusive (Premium) G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
£63,745
0miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 25 cars
In partnership with