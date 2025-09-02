BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi TT concept leaked: new pictures reveal retro grille
UP NEXT
JLR production and sales 'severely disrupted' by cyber attack

Audi TT concept leaked: new pictures reveal retro grille

First look at Audi's retro new design manifesto, set for public debut at Munich motor show

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
2 September 2025

Audi will reveal a radical new sports car concept inspired by the TT later today - but leaked images have given an early look at what to expect.

New images posted to online forums this morning provide a more complete look at the sleek, low-slung sports coupé, revealing a new grille treatment similar to that on the C6-generation A6.

This is flanked by a pair of narrow headlights and large intakes, which likely channel air to the car's front brakes – hinting at the car's performance-focused billing.

Inside, it gets a new-look steering wheel with rotary dial controls and buttons, as well as metal-finished doorhandles that appear to draw on the Bauhaus movement that influenced the original TT.

The concept has obvious mid-engined-style proportions and a two-seat cabin. 

An official disclaimer posted to Audi's Canadian social media feeds – before being quickly taken down – stated the car shown is a concept vehicle that is "not available as a production vehicle". However, the design looks far more production-ready than some recent outlandish concepts, so there is potential for a road-going version.

Audi concept leak – roof

Indeed, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has previously said the company would not "show studies any more", suggesting it plans to launch a production version of every show car it unveils from now on.

More details will be given this evening, when Audi officially unwraps the new concept - as confirmed on social media by its designer Massimo Frascella, under the tagline 'strive for clarity' - which hints that the concept will set the tone for a new minimalist design language that could be rolled out across Audi's line-up under Frascella's stewardship. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews

Back to top

As previously reported by Autocar, the concept will preview an all-new look for the German manufacturer.

Döllner previously said that the design would be “a bold step for the brand” and that it would “would look to the future and the strengths of Audi design, for clarity and to bring that to the future, not copying the past”.

This is a sentiment that has been echoed in a new video posted to Audi’s social media channels.

The clip states “the legends of yesterday are the blueprint for tomorrow” with the strapline “strive for clarity” while showing images of the TT, the 1991 Avus concept and several Auto Union grand prix cars from the 1930s.

The absolutely fantastic aspect is that it seems that he [Frascella] somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career," said Döllner. "Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Ineos cars for sale

 Ineos GRENADIER 3.0P Trialmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2023
£45,888
17,398miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2024
£55,495
4,967miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2023
£49,399
7,017miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2023
£50,999
7,181miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Trialmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2023
£49,895
7,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2025
£51,995
5,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Fieldmaster Edition Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2024
£52,995
8,017miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0P Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2024
£49,995
4,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0P Station Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2024
£52,800
1,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 38 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
22
Add a comment…
scrap 2 September 2025

It's like the Jaguar 00 concept if it had been properly finished...

Bob Cholmondeley 2 September 2025

Mostly good but, the German Ugly Stick has been busy on the nose...

shiakas 2 September 2025
So Audi is going back to '30s with a toothbrush moustache grille...

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews