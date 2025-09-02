Audi will reveal a radical new sports car concept inspired by the TT later today - but leaked images have given an early look at what to expect.
New images posted to online forums this morning provide a more complete look at the sleek, low-slung sports coupé, revealing a new grille treatment similar to that on the C6-generation A6.
This is flanked by a pair of narrow headlights and large intakes, which likely channel air to the car's front brakes – hinting at the car's performance-focused billing.
Inside, it gets a new-look steering wheel with rotary dial controls and buttons, as well as metal-finished doorhandles that appear to draw on the Bauhaus movement that influenced the original TT.
The concept has obvious mid-engined-style proportions and a two-seat cabin.
An official disclaimer posted to Audi's Canadian social media feeds – before being quickly taken down – stated the car shown is a concept vehicle that is "not available as a production vehicle". However, the design looks far more production-ready than some recent outlandish concepts, so there is potential for a road-going version.
Indeed, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has previously said the company would not "show studies any more", suggesting it plans to launch a production version of every show car it unveils from now on.
More details will be given this evening, when Audi officially unwraps the new concept - as confirmed on social media by its designer Massimo Frascella, under the tagline 'strive for clarity' - which hints that the concept will set the tone for a new minimalist design language that could be rolled out across Audi's line-up under Frascella's stewardship.
It's like the Jaguar 00 concept if it had been properly finished...
Mostly good but, the German Ugly Stick has been busy on the nose...