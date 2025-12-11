The drive battery in the floor (BYD’s own ‘Blade’ unit with lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry) is a similar size to the one in the Superb, at 19kWh, but the balance between motor and engine is the other way around.

Although it’s referred to as a PHEV, it’s actually more of a range-extender, with a 97bhp 1.5-litre petrol driving a generator for a 194bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels.

In top-end Comfort guise, the two can join forces in extremis to deliver a combined 209bhp, while a 19kWh battery carries the car a claimed 65 miles on electricity alone.

There's also an entry-level Boost version that features the same powertrain that has been pegged to 184bhp and gets a smaller 10.1kWh battery for a shorter EV range of 31 miles (and a higher BIK tax rating: 18% plays 9% for the Comfort).

Both feature the same ‘dual modes’ functionality that allows the Seal 6 to operate primarily as a series hybrid (aka a range-extender) but is able to switch to parallel hybrid operation. Most of the time, the electric motor does all the grunt work, giving the car an EV feel on the move.

Compare that with the Volkswagen Group's PHEV system, which uses a traditional six-ratio automatic transmission to get similar performance out of a much weaker electric motor and petrol engine that's only slightly more powerful.

At 4840mm long in both estate and saloon form, the Seal 6 is comparable with the Volkswagen Passat and a size up from the Peugeot 308 or Seat Leon.

Lacking the electric Seal's big-wheeled stance, the Seal 6’s exterior design is like most BYDs in that it’s wholly inoffensive but also bland and forgettable.