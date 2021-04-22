BACK TO ALL NEWS
All-new 2021 Skoda Fabia to break cover on 4 May
All-new 2021 Skoda Fabia to break cover on 4 May

Fourth iteration of Czech supermini due shortly with revised styling, new powertrains and Octavia-aping cabin
James Attwood, digital editor
30 April 2021

Skoda has confirmed the new fourth-generation Fabia, which will be "significantly larger" and "more expressive" than the outgoing car, will be unveiled on the evening of 4 May.

The new-generation supermini will be the first Fabia based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB-A0 platform that's also used for the current Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. 

New design sketches, along with spy shots taken recently, show that it will undergo a major overhaul to bring it in line with Skoda's latest design language, including a new, larger front grille. Sharp LED lights will feature at both ends, while a larger rear spoiler, sleeker wing mirrors and active air inlets at the front will optimise aerodynamic efficiency. 

An interior design sketch gives a first look at how "fresh colours" and "an enhanced sense of spaciousness" will mark the new arrival out from its predecessor. The cabin will effectively be a downscaled version of that found in the larger Octavia, with a free-standing central infotainment touchscreen and prominent circular air vents among the key visual differentiators from the current car. 

Skoda has also confirmed that the Fabia will be equipped optionally with its latest 'Virtual Cockpit' offering, which allows drivers to configure the digital display to their own preferences on demand. 

Skoda says the switch to the new platform means that the Fabia will grow "in all dimensions", highlighting that it is 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the current car, while the boot will be 50 litres larger than the 330 litres offered currently. It has also promised greater interior space for passengers.

The new Fabia will use the latest generation of the Volkswagen Group's petrol engines, with most models using versions of the turbocharged three-cylinder TSI unit. In a bid to keep the Fabia affordable, Autocar understands it's unlikely that any of the initial engines will feature electrification.

Skoda has confirmed that the engines will be offered with either a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia

The new Fabia takes the old pragmatism upmarket and rocks the supermini segment in the process, eclipsing rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Read our review

Comments
12
Cdg1973x 29 April 2021
This dashboard looks almost identical to the new dashboard in the facelifted 2022 Seat Ibiza...right down to the circular airvents.
Andrew1 29 April 2021
Looks better than the fat now expensive ID3.
FastRenaultFan 29 April 2021
@ankq I actually think the current Octavia and Suberp looks really well and if Skoda can pull that off with the new Fabia too then they should be onto a winner.

