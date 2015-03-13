Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review

8

The mk3 Fabia took a pragmatic approach to the supermini segment and eclipsed rivals that once had a tight grip on the market

Frugal, friendly and affordable, the third-generation Skoda Fabia is a great little hatchback that puts common sense and usability at the very heart of its driving experience.

The Mk3 Fabia doesn’t look particularly dated, yet it was launched more than a decade ago, and prices for this smart supermini are starting to look unignorably attractive.

This generation of Skoda Fabia was on average 17 per cent more efficient than its predecessor
Steve Cropley
Editor-in-chief

Today, you can pay as little as £1500 for a high-miler with plenty of battle scars but we found several decent mid-rung SE and range-topping SE L cars with reasonable mileage for around £6000. That’s decent value, especially as SE cars get perks like Bluetooth, DAB radio, 15in alloys and air conditioning.

SE L cars have an even better roster of kit, with climate control, 16in wheels and cruise control – and if you want a bit of chic, the Monte Carlo with its black alloys, panoramic roof and sporty bodykit is your best bet. Value is the name of the game here, clearly, but we would nevertheless advise steering clear of the basic, entry-level S.

The solid fit and finish of the Fabia’s interior is pleasantly surprising at this end of the market. Sure, it doesn’t have the same soft-touch materials as its cousin, the Volkswagen Polo, but it’s well appointed, the touchscreen is a doddle to operate and there’s plenty of buttons and switches to play with – and it’s capacious up front too.

This pragmatic approach is applied to the rear, where there’s just enough room for adults for short trips. The real highlight, however, is the segment-leading 330-litre boot, which can house suitcases, pushchairs or a weekly shop without hassle. 

The lesser-spotted Fabia estate, now sadly departed, ramped up boot capacity to a whopping 530 litres. While you can choose from a wide variety of petrol and diesel engines, you’re likely to end up with one of the more prevalent 1.0 or 1.2-litre petrol engines.

The early non-turbo 1.0-litre MPI can be had with 59bhp (a bit too sluggish for daily duties) or 74bhp (punchier but harder to find). So we would aim for one of the turbo 1.2 TSI units, specifically the 108bhp version (there’s also an 89bhp one), which has enough grunt for motorway stints and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

You will pay around £7500 for a 1.2 TSI with about 50,000 miles, but it will easily do 50mpg and some variants cost just £20 to tax annually.

The diesels are all 1.4-litre four-pots (74bhp, 89bhp or 104bhp). We would recommend a diesel only if your mileage is on the high side. You should get 60mpg (more on the motorway) and tax costs are low. Just be aware that they are rarer than petrol and were dropped when the Fabia was facelifted in 2018.

Engines aside, the Fabia is a grown-up supermini geared for ride comfort rather than driver engagement. It irons out lumps and bumps well and takes the edge off the sharpest road imperfections around town.

It lacks the agility and body control of the best-handling small cars like the Ford Fiesta, but there’s plenty of grip and it drives predictably at real-world speeds.

And whether you’re pootling to the supermarket, or heading for the coast for a short getaway, the easy-going Fabia has plenty of ‘big car’ feel to make it a great all-round proposition – and for the price of a year’s PCP on a new supermini, who can grumble with that?

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Skoda Fabia rear

Even without the dimensions to hand, the source of the Fabia’s altered visual presence was not hard to fathom. The previous car, with its unnaturally elevated, MPV-rivalling roofline, had the spindly, posture-fixing poise of a mobility scooter.

Clearly conscious of how this looked to anyone under the age of 50, Skoda trimmed 31mm from the supermini’s height and also made it wider – much wider. The Fabia’s hips had spread to the tune of 90mm, making it a confident lane-filler rather than an apologetic one.

The Skoda's grille looks slightly like a frowning face
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The wheelbase of the chassis was 5mm longer, but reduced overhangs meant the car was 8mm shorter overall than the one it replaced, but in truth, the two cars shared more underneath than Skoda would have cared to admit.

The Mk3 Fabia’s platform was better thought of as a re-engineered version of the existing PQ26 architecture than a pure-blood variant of the MQB platform’s modularity.

However, any snobbery was misguided, because as well as being stiffer and as much as 65kg lighter than before, the latest underpinnings got a new front subframe and engine bay that ensured compatibility with the most consequential part of the MQB packaging – namely, the more up-to-date petrol and diesel motors and transmissions.

Three engines were available in the Fabia, with six different variants to choose from. The range opened with the 1.0-litre three-pot petrol taken from the Fabia's baby brother city car - the Citigo - in 59bhp and 74bhp outputs.

Two diesel units were offered, both in the same 1.4-litre turbocharged four cylinder capacity, but in two states of tune - 89bhp and 104bhp. There was also the 1.2-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engines which could be had with either 89bph or108bhp. 

The most powerful versions of the TDI and TSI engines could be had with VW’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, although five and six-speed manuals were the standard ratio-pickers.

All were powered the same conventional front-drive chassis, fashioned from front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion bar, and the whole thing was guided by electric steering rather than the hydraulic set-up of the previous model. There was also the promise of all the dynamic advantages delivered by its significantly wider tracks.

INTERIOR

8
Skoda Fabia dashboard

Skoda’s concerted fettling of the exterior delivered some modest advantages on the inside, but this was unlikely to be the first thing you noticed.

Instead, it was the first-rate job that the firm had done on the fit, finish and all-round appearance of the dashboard. The mk2 Fabia epitomised Skoda’s slow march upmarket.

The shopping holder in the boot is such a simple idea but another brilliant little feature from Skoda
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

Although it lacked the soft-touch plastics of a Volkswagen Polo, this was not merely a functional cabin (as its dutiful predecessor certainly was) but a ripened and fully realised cabin with an element of class about it.

So grown-up was it, in fact, that some buyers may have queried a lack of personality when compared with the design flair at work in something like a Mini. But that would be to quibble with Skoda’s pragmatic approach to interior design, and most Fabia owners probably wouldn't have missed something as fickle as visual flair.

As for the standard equipment on the Fabia, choosing one trimmed in S specification came with steel wheels, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, front electric windows, DAB radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. The SE model added 15in alloys, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a 6.5in touchscreen infotainment system and six-speaker audio system.

The Skoda Fabia Colour Edition came fitted with some funky colour combinations, 16in alloy wheels, cruise control and LED day-running-lights, while the Monte Carlo edition got 16in alloys, a panoramic sunroof, sports seats and sporty attire. The range-topping SE-L models came with cruise control and keyless entry and start, and climate control.

Beyond the pleasingly sharp-suited facade was the usual laudible attention to ergonomic detail. Volkswagen DNA virtually guaranteed this, although it came embellished in the Fabia with a number of new 'Simply Clever' advantages, including an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap, a rubbish bin in the passenger’s door, bigger bottle holders all round and a shopping holder to prevent items from moving around in the boot.

As for space, the interior felt ample enough for a five-door supermini. A 2mm increase in rear elbow room seemed a ludicrously scant claim, given the extra physical width of the model, and it didn't quite fit the subjective appreciation of what seemed like a comfortably bigger car than its forebear.

Couples and small families were the catchment area here, and neither would feel cause to complain. Only adults who frequently travelled in the Fabia’s back seats may find fault with the claim that this was the most practical car in the supermini class.

However, Skoda’s claim that the Fabia had the biggest boot in the segment, at 330 litres, was to be believed. There was room for larger pushchairs or a couple of large suitcases – unusual for a supermini. For reference, a five-door Polo was a full 50 litres behind.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Skoda Fabia hard cornering

Even with the lesser 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the Fabia drove well. This was another small car that marched off from low speeds swiftly and unconditionally and didn't oblige drivers to even remember which gear they were pottering around in. 

With 25 per cent more torque than a typical normally aspirated supermini and an even greater advantage on tractability than that implies, the Fabia picked up speed with minimal fuss.

Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

Overtaking still required a downshift, but nipping up to the national speed limit from town pace could be achieved comfortably in fourth gear, with meaningful acceleration available from well below 2000rpm.

That said, the Fabia wasn’t as generous with its pace at moderate speeds as some rivals, largely because of its gearing. Skoda’s focus on pragmatism resulted in the fitment of a five-speed ’box as standard in all but the more powerful petrol variant, and it was made to pull more than 26mph per 1000rpm in top gear, when five-speed superminis usually pulled no more than 23mph.

The 89bhp 1.2 TSI’s 118lb ft of torque allowed the car to pull those long ratios without trouble most of the time. Steep gradients could suddenly make you aware of the large gaps between second, third and fourth gears, though, and while the engine was smooth and refined through most of the rev range, it did get a bit wheezy above 5000rpm.

The pedals and gearshift felt substantial and slick, and they were a pleasure to use. Use the gearlever frequently and keep the crankshaft spinning and the car felt a little peppier than the supermini norm. If you wanted an automatic Fabia, which used the seven-speed DSG ‘box, your choice was either the 89bhp diesel or the 108bhp 1.2 petrol turbo.

Our 0-60mph clocking was done in less than ideal conditions and we could easily believe that, on a dry day, this would have been a sub-11.0sec car on account of its capacity to hit 60mph in second gear.

Still, you’d need to buy something with more than 100bhp to go quicker. Drive the Fabia with enthusiasm, though, and you could wave goodbye to good fuel economy. However, a restrained style allowed you to approach 50mpg on a mixed route, as our economy test results proved.

So the Fabia was frugal enough in typical daily use, but only averagely so for a modern car of its size.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Skoda Fabia side profile

The Fabia might have been moderately nippy, but moderately exciting it wasn’t. Skoda’s intention, as clear as the mk3's creases in the bonnet, had been to make the car comfortable, stable, predictable and easy-handling – a small car that you could drive without investing much or thinking about it too hard, one that would ease your passage rather than pique your interest.

It wasn’t the toughest of dynamic briefs and didn’t make the Fabia the most broadly talented car in its class, but Skoda had nonetheless delivered on it well. The car rode relatively gently and calmly, the suspension doing a respectable job of soaking up disturbances, although it wasn’t as sophisticated or quiet as that of the Volkswagen Polo or Ford Fiesta at low speeds.

Pitch this car into a bend near the limit of grip and the net result is the same: slow, gathering understeer
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

The steering was only averagely incisive and low on feedback, but it was faithful, consistently paced and free of interference.

The Fabia didn't exactly dart into bends, its directional responses being quite sedate for something so small and its body movements fairly languid. It contained roll well, though, and was perfectly reasonable at the kind of speeds at which Fabias will routinely be driven. Grip levels, while overtly configured for unfalteringly benign cornering, were good.

At higher out-of-town speeds and on turbulent country roads, the Fabia’s bias towards comfort and security rather than outright body control and handling precision became apparent, although never truly problematic.

A testing sequence of lumps and dips tackled fairly hard would bring out more exaggerated body movements than in the best-handling small cars, since the chassis lacked the deft, close primary ride control of the likes of the Fiesta and Renault Clio.

But ultimately, the Fabia was sufficiently well damped that it still felt like a well rounded, sophisticated customer, and its suspension seldom failed to take the edge off the sharpest, nastiest intrusions that you come across.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Skoda Fabia

The running costs were competitive, without being class-leading. Our 89bhp 1.2 TSI test car, ran through our True MPG test, returned 44.9mpg – well short of its claimed economy of 60.1mpg, but credible enough for a four-cylinder petrol engine.

Given the choice, we'd plump for the mid-range SE, with the 108bhp tune of the 1.2-litre TSI motor mated to the six-speed manual gearbox. Be sure to find an example with metallic paint, electric rear windows, a front armrest, 'Simply Clever' storage pack and a spacesaver spare wheel.

The 89bhp 1.4-litre is capable of 78.6mpg according to the old NEDC tests
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

VERDICT

4 star Skoda Fabia

The Fabia was probably a better telltale of the state of the Skoda brand than any of its other models, and this one arrived at a time when the company was in a period of transition.

It was a conventional car sitting plumb in the centre of its class on size and just below centre on price, and it left accepted norms unchallenged. Skoda's supermini was easy to use, comfy and grown-up, smart but anonymous to look at, classy but forgettable to drive.

It lacks Skoda's familiar distinctiveness, but the third-generation Fabia is packed with good sense
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

That said, it was tough to be bold in the supermini segment and, in the absence of originality, pragmatic buyers would happily accept this car’s considerable practicality and quality, carefully hewn dynamic maturity, obliging ease of use and unquestionable value for money.

Although it was a long way from great, the Fabia was evidently a very good addition to the supermini ranks and demanded rational consideration in a way that the Renault Clio, Peugeot 208 and Citroën DS3 simply did not.

