Frugal, friendly and affordable, the third-generation Skoda Fabia is a great little hatchback that puts common sense and usability at the very heart of its driving experience.

The Mk3 Fabia doesn’t look particularly dated, yet it was launched more than a decade ago, and prices for this smart supermini are starting to look unignorably attractive.

Today, you can pay as little as £1500 for a high-miler with plenty of battle scars but we found several decent mid-rung SE and range-topping SE L cars with reasonable mileage for around £6000. That’s decent value, especially as SE cars get perks like Bluetooth, DAB radio, 15in alloys and air conditioning.

SE L cars have an even better roster of kit, with climate control, 16in wheels and cruise control – and if you want a bit of chic, the Monte Carlo with its black alloys, panoramic roof and sporty bodykit is your best bet. Value is the name of the game here, clearly, but we would nevertheless advise steering clear of the basic, entry-level S.

The solid fit and finish of the Fabia’s interior is pleasantly surprising at this end of the market. Sure, it doesn’t have the same soft-touch materials as its cousin, the Volkswagen Polo, but it’s well appointed, the touchscreen is a doddle to operate and there’s plenty of buttons and switches to play with – and it’s capacious up front too.