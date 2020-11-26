Skoda Enyaq iV: first examples of electric SUV leave factory

Skoda’s first bespoke electric car, the Enyaq iV, has entered production at the firm's factory in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, ahead of UK deliveries commencing in May.

The first model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform to be built outside of Germany, the EV will be produced at a rate of up to 350 units per day. It'll go down the same production line as the combustion-engined Octavia and Karoq; the first time MEB and MQB platforms will be assembled together.

The Enyaq iV is also the firm’s first use of the MEB platform and offers two battery capacities, rear or four-wheel drive and a vRS performance variant.

Described as “the start of a new era for Skoda” by new CEO Thomas Schäfer, the SUV has an “emotive, powerful and dynamic” exterior design. Measuring 4648mm long and 1877mm wide, it’s almost as big as the Skoda Octavia and significantly larger than the Kia e-Niro. Skoda says space inside is on a par with that of its seven-seat Kodiaq as a result.

Distinctive features include an optional LED-backlit grille with a coming/leaving home animation. The LED headlights and tail-lights perform similar displays and scrolling indicators are standard. Skoda claims the Enyaq has a drag coefficient of just 0.27 – low for an SUV.

The interior is “inspired by modern living environments”, using “natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials”. Skoda hasn’t set trim levels, choosing instead to offer “design selections”: co-ordinated interior packs available throughout the range.

The dashboard is dominated by a central 13.0in touchscreen with gesture control, an e-SIM for connected functions and a voice assistant. There’s also a 5.3in digital instrument display offering four different layouts.

This being a Skoda, a number of Simply Clever features are available, too. Storage space is boosted by a 6.2-litre ‘jumbo box’ under the centre armrest and an 11.4-litre space beneath the centre console, while charging cables live under the boot floor with a cable cleaner.

Of the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq models, the 60 iV comes with a single 177bhp motor and a 62kWh battery for a 242-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec. The 80 iV boosts power to 201bhp and gets an 82kWh battery for a 316-mile range, with 0-62mph taking 8.5sec.

The four-wheel-drive options both have two motors and use the 82kWh battery. The 80x iV produces 262bhp for a 6.9sec 0-62mph time and has a 285-mile range. The 302bhp vRS is the only Enyaq with a top speed above 99mph, topping out at 111mph, while it can hit 62mph from rest in 6.2sec. Its range is also 285 miles.