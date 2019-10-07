Volkswagen reveals new look for high-performance R brand

Volkswagen has continued its rebranding efforts with a revised logo for its high-performance R sub-division.

The German firm unveiled a new version of its VW roundel at the Frankfurt motor show as part of a company-wide rebranding effort. The new look is currently being rolled out across the UK.

It has now introduced a new version of the R logo for its performance arm, which will appear on all of the sub-brand’s models. It will first be seen on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line, which will be revealed shortly for the North American market.

Volkswagen claims the new logo symbolises a fresh start for the R brand. Jost Capito, who heads up the division, said that R is “all about excitement and thrill” and that the firm is taking a “strategic and operative approach to working on great products and creating a unique customer experience.”

The new logo was developed by Volkswagen’s in-house design team, with a focus on ensuring it would work in digital formats. It was designed to be “modern, distinct and sleek” and to show a “broader, more powerful impression” that “defined Volkswagen’s commitment to performance and exclusivity.”

The new logo will be used on models in two different forms. Full R models will use a full silver version of the logo, while cars in R-Line trim will get a two-shade variant of the letter. Those models will no longer have 'R-Line' spelt out in full on their badge.

The Atlas Cross Sport will be revealed next week, following the concept version revealed at last year's New York motor show.

Read more

Volkswagen introduces new logo as part of company-wide rebranding