Volkswagen reveals new look for high-performance R brand

Sporting division gets revamp as part of company-wide rebranding effort
James Attwood, digital editor
7 October 2019

Volkswagen has continued its rebranding efforts with a revised logo for its high-performance R sub-division. 

The German firm unveiled a new version of its VW roundel at the Frankfurt motor show as part of a company-wide rebranding effort. The new look is currently being rolled out across the UK.

It has now introduced a new version of the R logo for its performance arm, which will appear on all of the sub-brand’s models. It will first be seen on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line, which will be revealed shortly for the North American market.

Volkswagen claims the new logo symbolises a fresh start for the R brand. Jost Capito, who heads up the division, said that R is “all about excitement and thrill” and that the firm is taking a “strategic and operative approach to working on great products and creating a unique customer experience.”

The new logo was developed by Volkswagen’s in-house design team, with a focus on ensuring it would work in digital formats. It was designed to be “modern, distinct and sleek” and to show a “broader, more powerful impression” that “defined Volkswagen’s commitment to performance and exclusivity.”

The new logo will be used on models in two different forms. Full R models will use a full silver version of the logo, while cars in R-Line trim will get a two-shade variant of the letter. Those models will no longer have 'R-Line' spelt out in full on their badge.

The Atlas Cross Sport will be revealed next week, following the concept version revealed at last year's New York motor show.

4

Antony Riley

7 October 2019

WOW this is really  the biggest  news from V W this year I will have to lie down

catnip

7 October 2019

With all this re-branding we'll soon all completely forget what the 'old' Volkswagen was like.

owenmahamilton

7 October 2019

The R should be red, in my opinion to make it stand out more.

Andy_Cowe

7 October 2019

It looks like the path of cars with one cutting up the other that has just gone round a hairpin.

