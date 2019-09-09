Volkswagen unveils new branding as part of company-wide reboot

Volkswagen has unveiled a new brand identity alongside the pivotal ID 3 electric car at the Frankfurt motor show today (Monday), as it attempts to draw a line under the fallout from the Dieselgate scandal.
The revelations in October 2015 about how the firm had cheated diesel emissions tests sparked a clear-out of its leadership group, and sparked a heavy investment in electric technology. The first result of that will be the ID 3, the first car based on the VW Group’s electric-only MEB platform.
The new logo is a two-dimensional design in order to work better on digital platforms, with thinner lines. While it maintains the company's traditional 'VW' roundel design, the letter W no longer touches the bottom of the circular frame. The firm while also adopt a more flexibile use of colours, for example with the logo set to appear in red on future GTI models.
As well, the logo will be accompanied by the new use of a 'floating line', and Volkswagen is introducing a new official female voice, and a 'sound logo' for use in television adverts. The firm has also introduced a new font, along with other changes.
The redesign is the work of VW design chief Klaus Bischoff, and will be rolled out across the firm's factories and dealerships in stages in the coming years. The firm estimates around 70,000 logos will be switched at more than 10,000 dealerships and service facilities in 154 countries.
Termed ‘New Volkswagen’, the design revamp goes far beyond a new logo. Chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter calls it a “pivotal moment”, as significant as a new-car launch.
Speaking at the unveiling, VW sales chief Jurgen Stackmann said: “The brand is undergoing a fundamental transformation towards a future with a neutral emission balance for everyone. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of our brand visible to the outside world.”
Join the debate
JMax18
This is very interesting -
This is very interesting - havn't seen anything quite like it.
I would love to see VW become the worlds leading mass market EV producer, there does seem to be a sizeable market gap in between cars such as the Nissan leaf and Jaguar I-Pace that has yet to be completly filled. Luckily, thats the region the VW are best at. Be interesting to see how it pans out.
Scott Chegg
Badly probably
For the buying public, German software companies are already tendering for the Electricgate software that will fool the press, public and governments for the next decade or two
Vorsprung duck technique
odie_the_dog
I'm going to bet VW's "new"
I'm going to bet VW's "new" logo is going to be just like every "new" Golf - it basically will look exactly like the one before and you'll need to be a nerd to notice the difference.
Thumper
"New" logo
I can't believe all the bull-pooo being spouted by VW about how this small change to a logo is somehow a magical event to be remembered in history books... It is laughable to anyone who isn't a marketing/PR idiot
sabre
VW reboot
VW reboots in order to kick the customersw head with a boot so that they forget Diselgate. The new logo will retain the current logo in its upside down position. The purpose is to let the public forget the logo Volkswagen and adopt the new logo Maybach.
Melony Givens
Google Job
Google is now paying $ 1800 to $ 2700 every three days for working online from home. I have joined this job one months ago and i have earned $ 26753 in my first month from this job. This job is realy amazing and gives me great part time income every day. Every person can now makes more incomee online easily by this website
--------------- >>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Melony Givens
Melony Givens
Google Job
Google is now paying $ 1800 to $ 2700 every three days for working online from home. I have joined this job one months ago and i have earned $ 26753 in my first month from this job. This job is realy amazing and gives me great part time income every day. Every person can now makes more incomee online easily by this website
--------------- >>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Melony Givens
xxxx
New VW symbol
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
pauld101
No, No, No! It is a lovely lovely logo
No, No, No! It is a lovely lovely logo. It is blue because of it's perfect environmental credentials, like the deep blue sea, and the white of the letters calls to mind the purity of the driven virgin snow. There is also a gap between the two letters which symbolises the huge gulf between VW group's words and reality.
geboxiwen
Pages
Add your comment