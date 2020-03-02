Q&A: Pininfarina boss talks Battistas, Rimac and SUV aspirations

We predict a lot of conversion will happen prior to the test drives. People have kind of that typical fear of losing out. There’s a limited number of cars available, and the test drives are coming up. Nobody’s ever driven an electric hypercar because none are really on the market yet. The segment doesn’t exist, so people are definitely still in the consideration phase. They’re more open to the idea than they were a year and a half ago, though. We saw a big change from Pebble Beach 2018 to Pebble Beach 2019.

You’re using Rimac technology for the Battista. What’s your relationship like?

We’re friends and we’re also competitors. Do we really complete for the same client? I would say no. If the person decides to spend £2 million on a Rimac, it’s probably 50% because he loves Mate and his story, and 50% because he wants a cool tech tool. I think we’re the more natural choice for someone who is really brand- and design-conscious. These brands sit side by side. You wouldn’t compare a Tesla and a Ferrari, right? I think that’s where we see Rimac and us. It’s a very different customer profile, a very different target audience, and very different positions. Even the vehicle attributes are different. Sure, the cars share a battery and components, but the ride and handling will be different.

The Battista is a limited-edition model. Will you cap production of your next cars?

As a luxury brand, you should always make slightly fewer cars than the market demands. That’s logic.

Speaking of, Pininfarina’s next car is an SUV. Why did you choose to release the Battista first?

You can only build a brand once. It took Audi about 30 years to move from an Opel/Ford image to a Mercedes-Benz/BMW image. Moving up the ladder is much more complicated than moving down. We said “Pininfarina is a collector’s item.” Go to Pebble Beach, check out the auctions, and one out of five cars is Pininfarina-branded. We have a very good reputation with collectors and connoisseurs. If you have a brand like Chateau Lafite Rothschild, you wouldn’t start going to Aldi or Lidl to market your wine.

We have this chance only once, and we’re building a brand with [the Battista]. We saw that very clearly at customer clinics. If you put a Battista on the stand and then you show people a concept like the Pura Vision, there is an immediate halo effect on the pricing. People perceive you in a different price category because you’re proving you’re part of that luxury club. If you start directly with a product on a lower level, your price ambition would probably deteriorate by 10 or 15% because you’re lacking that halo effect. It’s important, especially in the luxury segment. It’s how people perceive you as a brand.

Is your upcoming SUV based on Rivian technology as rumours claimed?

No. We intended to work with Rivian until November 2018, but then Amazon acquired part of the company and asked it to focus only on its own models, and not to work with anyone who is not a shareholder. That’s why there’s a Rivian-based Lincoln in the works.

We did a feasibility study. We liked the Rivian skateboard, though it would not have allowed us to do body styles like GTs because it’s purely made for SUVs. We believe we have something which gets very close to Rivian’s platform, though.

Where do you see Pininfarina in five years?