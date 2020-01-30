Start-up Rivian to develop EV for Ford premium brand Lincoln

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian will develop a new luxury electric car based on its skateboard platform for Ford’s premium brand, Lincoln.

The new machine will be the first full EV from Lincoln, which operates in North America, Asia and the Middle East. It will build on an existing arrangement between Rivian, which is currently developing a series of electric pick-ups and SUVs, and Ford that involves the car giant using Rivian’s platforms as the basis for a range of EVs.

Lincoln and Rivian will work together on the full EV, which will join plug-in hybrid versions of the Aviator and Corsair Grand Touring SUVs in Lincoln’s electrified vehicle line-up. Lincoln said the car will feature the firm’s “connected and intuitive technologies”.

The Lincoln EV is part of Ford’s previously announced £8.8 billion investment into EVs that will be spearheaded by the Mustang Mach-E. Ford invested £386 million in Rivian when it agreed the deal to use the firm’s platform for a range of EVs.

Rivian is currently developing the R1T pick-up and R1S SUV, and has also agreed a deal to provide Amazon with a fleet of electric delivery vans.

