Pininfarina to launch range of luxury EVs before 2025

Italian luxury EV manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina has announced plans to launch two new models that will compete with Lamborghini and Bentley.

Both will be high-end models but cost a fraction of the £2 million, 1900bhp Battista hypercar, and will be launched before 2025. The first was shown in concept form as the Pininfarina Pura Vision ahead of the LA motor show, the company describing it as a Luxury Utility Vehicle (LUV).

Its design will be heavily influenced by the clean, sensuous lines of some of Pininfarina’s most admired sports car concepts from the past. Though likely to be high-priced, it will be nothing like as expensive as the limited edition Battista. To be unveiled in concept form as the Pininfarina Pura Vision, it will be the first more mainstream model to fulfil CEO Michael Perschke’s intent of taking on the world’s luxury car makers.

The production version of the Pura will be followed by another model, both cars making their debuts before 2025. The pair will share the same scalable skateboard EV platform co-developed with Bosch and Benteler, and will be manufactured in a factory in Italy that will be bought next year. Pininfarina plans to offer its EV architecture to other manufacturers, although exactly which ones is yet to be detailed.

The company also plans to offer a Formula E driving experience to Battista buyers via the team parent company Mahindra, which runs in the race series.

It is believed, though not officially confirmed, that the maker has not yet filled the order books for the Battista. Autocar recently learned that about 50 six-figure deposits have been taken so far, a strong return given the car has seemingly not yet been driven by anyone outside of the company.

