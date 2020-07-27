Head of Peugeot design Gilles Vidal departs company

Peugeot has announced that Matthias Hossann will take over from Gilles Vidal as its head of design.
The Frenchman will be replaced after 10 years at Peugeot and more than 20 years at the PSA Group, having joined Citroën in 1996 as a designer. PSA hasn't commented on the reason for Vidal’s departure.
Vidal, who recently scooped Autocar’s Design Hero award, designed Peugeot models such as the latest 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs, as well as the new 208 supermini and the 508 fastback and estate.
He is widely credited with transforming Peugeot’s fortunes since he joined the firm in 2010, introducing sharper designs.
The man who will replace him is currently head of concept vehicles at Peugeot, having taken the post in 2013, following a five-year stint in Citroën and DS's Shanghai design studio.
Hossann is best known for the 2018 Peugeot e-Legend concept, inspired by the classic Peugeot 504 Coupé and which will influence future Peugeots.
He also helped Vidal design the latest 208 and 2008.
streaky
Sounds very sudden...
...especially as he was featured in the magazine only last week. If his replacement Mr Hossann is largely responsible for the e-Legend concept then I can only hope that Peugeot design quality continues from strength to strength. It is some of the best at the moment IMO.
niyivi2337
chilly
Apparently......
it was all decided recently in a meeting where people with outrageous French accents with drawn on moustaches and guzzling red wine decided on the future design strategy for Peugeot.....
jagdavey
& smoking Gauloises!!!
Chilly you forgot to mention that they were also smoking Gauloises in that meeting too!!!
Andrew1
Big loss for Peugeot
