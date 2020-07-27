Head of Peugeot design Gilles Vidal departs company

Peugeot has announced that Matthias Hossann will take over from Gilles Vidal as its head of design.

The Frenchman will be replaced after 10 years at Peugeot and more than 20 years at the PSA Group, having joined Citroën in 1996 as a designer. PSA hasn't commented on the reason for Vidal’s departure.

Vidal, who recently scooped Autocar’s Design Hero award, designed Peugeot models such as the latest 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs, as well as the new 208 supermini and the 508 fastback and estate.

He is widely credited with transforming Peugeot’s fortunes since he joined the firm in 2010, introducing sharper designs.

The man who will replace him is currently head of concept vehicles at Peugeot, having taken the post in 2013, following a five-year stint in Citroën and DS's Shanghai design studio.

Hossann is best known for the 2018 Peugeot e-Legend concept, inspired by the classic Peugeot 504 Coupé and which will influence future Peugeots.

He also helped Vidal design the latest 208 and 2008.

