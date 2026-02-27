BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK car production off to slow start in 2026 as exports decline

Output down more than 8% as fewer cars built for overseas markets

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
27 February 2026

It was a slow start to the year for UK car manufacturers, as output dropped more than 8% in January off the back of weak export demand. 

New figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that just 65,249 cars were built in UK factories last month, down from 71,104 in January 2025.

