Renault CEO calls for range-extender EVs to replace 'fake PHEVs'

François Provost slams plug-in hybrids that prioritise combustion engine and have short electric-only range

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
2 March 2026

Renault’s CEO wants the car industry to move on from “fake PHEVs” that don’t promote regular charging and embrace range-extender EVs that could potentially be sold after 2035.

François Provost criticised short-range PHEVs from both Germany and China as holding back drivetrains of this type in terms of acceptance by consumers and regulators.

