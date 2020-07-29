Former head of Peugeot design Gilles Vidal joins Renault

The Renault Group has announced that Gilles Vidal will join its design team, just two days after he stepped down as head of design at Peugeot.

The new role, beginning in November, will be Vidal's first appointment outside the PSA Group since he joined Citroën's exterior styling department in 1996. He will report to the Renault Group's head of design, Laurens van den Acker, alongside former Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who followed Seat's ex-CEO to Renault earlier this week.

Van den Acker welcomed the news: "We are thrilled to welcome Gilles Vidal into our team. Gilles has an intimate knowledge of creating strong and attractive design-led brands. His widely recognised experience, his sense of innovation and passion for design will be great assets for Groupe Renault."

Following Vidal's departure, Peugeot announced that Matthias Hossann will take over as its head of design.

Vidal, who recently scooped Autocar’s Design Hero award, designed Peugeot models such as the latest 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs, as well as the new 208 supermini and the 508 fastback and estate.

He is widely credited with transforming Peugeot’s fortunes since he joined the firm in 2010, introducing sharper designs.

His replacement is currently head of concept vehicles at Peugeot, having taken the post in 2013, following a five-year stint in Citroën's and DS's Shanghai design studio.

Hossann is best known for the 2018 Peugeot e-Legend concept, which was inspired by the classic Peugeot 504 Coupé and will influence future Peugeots.

He also helped Vidal design the latest 208 and 2008.

