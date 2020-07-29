BACK TO ALL NEWS
Former head of Peugeot design Gilles Vidal joins Renault
Former head of Peugeot design Gilles Vidal joins Renault

Designer credited with transforming Peugeot’s fortunes will report to Laurens van den Acker from November
29 July 2020

The Renault Group has announced that Gilles Vidal will join its design team, just two days after he stepped down as head of design at Peugeot. 

The new role, beginning in November, will be Vidal's first appointment outside the PSA Group since he joined Citroën's exterior styling department in 1996. He will report to the Renault Group's head of design, Laurens van den Acker, alongside former Seat designer Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who followed Seat's ex-CEO to Renault earlier this week.

Van den Acker welcomed the news: "We are thrilled to welcome Gilles Vidal into our team. Gilles has an intimate knowledge of creating strong and attractive design-led brands. His widely recognised experience, his sense of innovation and passion for design will be great assets for Groupe Renault."

Following Vidal's departure, Peugeot announced that Matthias Hossann will take over as its head of design.

Vidal, who recently scooped Autocar’s Design Hero award, designed Peugeot models such as the latest 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs, as well as the new 208 supermini and the 508 fastback and estate.

He is widely credited with transforming Peugeot’s fortunes since he joined the firm in 2010, introducing sharper designs.

His replacement is currently head of concept vehicles at Peugeot, having taken the post in 2013, following a five-year stint in Citroën's and DS's Shanghai design studio.

Hossann is best known for the 2018 Peugeot e-Legend concept, which was inspired by the classic Peugeot 504 Coupé and will influence future Peugeots.

He also helped Vidal design the latest 208 and 2008. 

streaky

27 July 2020

...especially as he was featured in the magazine only last week.  If his replacement Mr Hossann is largely responsible for the e-Legend concept then I can only hope that Peugeot design quality continues from strength to strength.  It is some of the best at the moment IMO.

niyivi2337

27 July 2020

chilly

27 July 2020

it was all decided recently in a meeting where people with outrageous French accents with drawn on moustaches and guzzling red wine decided on the future design strategy for Peugeot.....

jagdavey

28 July 2020

Chilly you forgot to mention that they were also smoking Gauloises in that meeting too!!!

 

Andrew1

28 July 2020
As the only brand that is currently producing good looking cars this is a big loss for Peugeot.

Mikey C

28 July 2020

The e-legend was a promising effort

