Aston Martin DBX SUV gets 542bhp V8

Aston Martin has finally confirmed the launch powertrain of its DBX crossover ahead of a full unveiling in December.

The Bentley Bentayga rival will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, the same Mercedes-AMG-sourced unit found in the DB11 supercar and Vantage sports car. However, for the DBX, power has been boosted beyond the 503bhp of both of those cars to 542bhp. The highest-performing Aston V8 also makes 516lb ft of torque in the DBX, 19lb ft more than usual.

Aston has yet to reveal the car’s performance stats but claims testing has already proven that it can “repeatedly exceed 180mph”. Said to have undergone the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin to date, the DBX is also claimed to have “regularly achieved” sub-eight-minute lap times of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as cornering speeds on a par with the Vantage and, amazingly, braking figures greater than the DBS Superleggera flagship.

An acoustic team has tuned the exhaust to deliver “deep bass with increasing mid-tones”, according to Aston. Chief engineer Matt Becker said: “We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners. However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with engaging dynamics.”

Alongside the V8, Aston is also expected to furnish the DBX with its twin-turbo V12 later in its life cycle to create a more potent range-topper. There will be a hybrid version early in the next decade, too. Autocar’s spy photographers recently caught a glimpse of the DBX prototype’s cabin.

While it was clearly not the finished article, we can see it combines Mercedes-sourced electronics and switchgear with Aston’s unique materials and trim fittings – much like the car maker’s existing models.