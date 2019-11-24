Vets in practice: London to Brighton in a 1904 Lanchester

So at 7.00am, the field is waved off by celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh. I’ve already spotted a few motoring deities, including Prodrive founder David Richards, suitably tweeded-up, and a few friends from the car industry. One is Tim Jackson, who retired as boss of Renault’s PR department a few years ago. A total enthusiast, Tim has bought himself a De Dion-Bouton. Mechanical issues have dogged the machine but he’s hoping a new gearbox will get him to Brighton this year.

As explained, I am riding on a 1904 Lanchester. I know virtually nothing about veteran cars, not least because they’ve never interested me much. That is about to change. Our driver is David Manchester, a career man in the motor trade who now runs his own consultancy. In the back we have David Bond, MD of classic car insurer Footman James, and a man from A Lange & Söhne, which is an upmarket timepiece manufacturer and one of the sponsors of the event.

Presumably, Manchester’s career has involved making bold decisions without too much thumb twiddling. This ability to make quick judgments is prevalent in his driving. As we head south through Brixton, Streatham and out towards Surrey, we tangle with early morning traffic, most of which fail to appreciate that we have minimal braking and that the steering is via a tiller, which makes modern EPAS steering feel rather good. I’ll quiz Manchester about the controls when he is less busy.

Oh dear, there’s my pal Tim on the pavement with various bits of De Dion-Bouton exposed. I think he’s about to kick the machine. He’s not the only one experiencing difficulties. Since we left Hyde Park, we have seen numerous machines on the side of the road. Our Lanchester is hammering along, its driver showing heroic commitment.

I hadn’t realised how big the crowds would be. Out in the open (and not going too fast), you can acknowledge the cheers with a polite good morning and sometimes they’ll ask how old your machine is. Once we’re on quieter roads in Surrey and Sussex, we see classic cars parked everywhere: a bunch of Lotus Seven owners in a village hall car park, a pride of Moggies outside a pub and random classics parked up on verges. It’s just wonderful.

One can converse not only with onlookers but also fellow ‘runners’. We’re at traffic lights (the archenemy of the veteran motorist due to fragile clutches and engines liable to overheat) next to a three-wheeler. It’s a 1903 Humber Olympia tandem being driven by Martin Tacon. “My father bought it in 1950,” he shouts, “and it’s done the run since 1952.” Tacon’s young son is in the chair in front and no doubt will one day be the Humber’s third-generation driver.